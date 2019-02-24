PM denies Iranian claim that it has achieved 90% of its goals in Syria

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel will continue to do what it must to halt Iranian entrenchment in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday in response to a senior Iranian official who said his country has achieved 90% of its goals in Syria.



Netanyahu disputed the comments made Saturday by Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, telling the weekly cabinet meeting that this was “not correct,” and that what is correct is that the the Iranians are “trying,” but that Israel is blocking them in Syria.

“A month ago another Iranian source said that they were only 'advising' Syria,” Netanyahu said. “The world hears a lot of lies from Iran.”Netanyahu said that Iran and its aggression in the region will be on the top of the agenda of talks he is scheduled to hold on Wednesday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was originally scheduled to meet Putin last Thursday, but postponed that visit to deal with political developments in Israel.“We will also discuss strengthening the security coordinating mechanism between the IDF and the Russian army to preserve stability and prevent unnecessary friction in the region,” Netanyahu said. “These talks are important for security and for the IDF, and are very important for Israel.”During his opening comments before the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu also characterized early Friday morning's launch of an Israeli spacecraft to the moon as “important” for the state.“This is a big step for the State of Israel and a giant step for Israeli technology,.” he said. “I want Israeli citizens to know that our Bible will get to the moon, and also the phrase under the camera: The people of Israel lives.’ This is something we could only dream of.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



