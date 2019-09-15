Palestinian A-G charges relatives suspected of 'honor killing' with murder

Palestinian Attorney-General Akram al-Khatib has charged three of Israa Ghrayeb's relatives for playing a role in her untimely death. The A-G made the statements during a press conference over the weekend.



However, despite claims made on social media and by the Palestinian public, Khatib has ruled out that that Ghrayeb was a victim of an honor killing.

Khatib said that the three relatives are being charged with "beating [Ghrayeb] to death," proclaiming that she suffered from "severe respiratory failure" from the inflicted "torture and abuse" at the hands of those charged, further adding that anyone else believed to have been involved in her death will be prosecuted.Khatib added that grievous psychological and physical torture advanced the deterioration of Ghrayeb's health.Activists worldwide have been calling for retribution for Gharyeb, who was a 21-year-old Palestinian woman from Beit Sahour, Bethlehem. Gharyeb was murdered in late August, allegedly by her brother, after she posted a video on social media of herself with a man she was planning to marry.Ghrayeb’s brother, Ihab, a Canadian resident, was apparently exasperated by the video, claiming the post “dishonored” the family by presenting herself with her soon-to-be husband before the actual wedding.Ghrayeb’s father allegedly ordered her brother to beat her after relatives witnessed the footage online.During the scuffle with her brother, Ghrayeb attempted to escape the violence and fell out of the second floor of their house, causing serious spinal injuries, according to various reports. Khatib claimed that it has been proven that the family fabricated this claim to cover up the heavy bruising and fractures she suffered during the domestic incident.Without alluding to exactly what happened, Ghrayeb posted on her Instagram account that she would be unable to work for the next two months as she awaited a spinal chord operation. But later, she was allegedly beaten a second time while in the hospital. She died after that attack. The exact cause of death is still unknown. The incident highlighted challenges in Palestinian communities in which domestic violence is either ignored or legitimized by leaders. A protest took place in Bethlehem’s Manger Square last month, where participants called for the criminalization of these acts and for the issue to be brought to the forefront in order to bring about change.Legal investigator Zeinab Al-Ghoneimi said that 19 women have lost their lives within a single year in the PA-controlled territory “on the pretext of honor, suicide or death under mysterious circumstances.”The Palestinian Human Rights and Democracy Center, SHAMS, noted that some changed have been made, some Fatah officials have condemned violence against women and the PA has joined international human rights conventions. Nonetheless, the organization said in a statement to the PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida that, “the state of women’s rights in Palestine remains at a standstill, and women are still being murdered.Maayan-Jaffe Hoffman contributed to this report.

