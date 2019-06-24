Palestinians launch three-day protests against Bahrain workshop

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated on Monday in protest against the US-led economic conference that is scheduled to be launched in Bahrain on Tuesday.



The protests are expected to last for three days.

In Ramallah, Palestinians gathered in the center of the city, chanting slogans against the US and Israel. They also carried placards that read: “No to the occupation,” “No to the Deal of the Century,” “No to the Bahrain workshop,” “The Bahrain workshop is a conspiracy to steal the rights of our people” and “Jerusalem is not for sale.”The Deal of the Century refers to US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace in the Middle East.The protesters said that participation conference is a form of “collusion” with Israel. Some carried black coffins with the writing: “Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation resolutions” – indicating that that the Bahrain conference contradicted decisions taken by the two bodies in support of the Palestinians.The Ramallah protest was organized by the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction.Jamal Muheissen, a senior Fatah official, said in a speech at the rally that the Palestinians must be united in their effort to thwart the Deal of the Century, which he denounced as a “deal of shame.”He claimed that the Bahraini people were opposed to the economic conference and were planning to protest against it. “The US administration is humiliating the Arab leaders,” Muheissen said. “The time has come for the Arabs to rise in order to restore their dignity. This deal will not pass and we will remain loyal to all the martyrs of the Arab nation.”PLO official Wasel Abu Yusef said that the Palestinians were hoping that all the Arabs would boycott the Bahrain conference and that the rulers of Bahrain would refuse to host it in their country. “The Palestinian people don’t want money and an economy under occupation,” he said. “We want an end to the occupation.”PA governor of Ramallah Leila Ghannam said that the Palestinian protests were aimed at sending a message to the world that the Deal of the Century won’t pass. “Palestine and Jerusalem are not for sale,” she said. “We won’t sell our rights in return for billions of dollars.”In Jenin, Palestinian protesters took to the streets carrying placards that read: “The refugees and Jerusalem are not for sale” and “Palestine is ours and can’t be bought or sold.” They also carried placards condemning the Arab states that agreed to attend the Bahrain conference, specifically the king of Bahrain.Similar protests took place in Hebron and other Palestinian cities in the West Bank.In the Gaza Strip, Palestinians also protested against the Bahrain conference by burning photos of Trump and US and Israeli flags. Hamas and other Palestinian factions have called for a general strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, urging Palestinians to demonstrate in front of the United Nations headquarters in Gaza City.Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou said that the Bahrain conference was designed to transform the Palestinian cause into a financial and economic issue. “This conference will fail,” he said.Another Hamas spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, said that the conference won’t succeed in achieving its goals. “The future will show that Trump and his team are politically adolescent,” he added.In a related development, Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip demonstrated against the Bahrain conference and the participation of Israeli journalists in the event. The protest was held outside the offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City.The journalists carried placards condemning the conference and the invitation to Israeli journalists to enter Bahrain and said they were opposed to “media normalization” between the Arabs and Israel.

