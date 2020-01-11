Pompeo: We want Iran to simply behave like a normal nation

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo released a video on Friday evening in which he said the US wants “Iran to simply behave like a normal nation.”





Claiming that the Iranian regime “used to fuel death and destruction across the Middle East” Pompeo said that the US policy had “deprived the [Iranian] regime of billions in revenue.”

Iranian oil revenues are down by 80% and it can’t access roughly 90% of its foreign currency reserves, he said.





US President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on Friday , authorizing new sanctions against the Iranian metal industry, as well as senior regime officials.

"This order will have a major impact on the Iranian economy," President Trump said in a statement released on Friday. "Iran continues to be the world's leading sponsor of terrorism.”