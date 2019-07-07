Radioactive material worth $72m seized from car in Turkey

Radioactive sign.
(photo credit: FLICKR)
Anti-smuggling and organized crime police in Turkey have arrested five people after 18.1 grams (0.64oz) of the highly-radioactive element californium, were found hidden in a car.
The stash was discovered hidden under the gearshift, wrapped in a plastic bag, in a car stopped in the north-western province of Bolu, and police had to cut through the upholstery to retrieve it.
Police valued the material seized at $72million.
After seizure, the bag was sent to the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK).
Californium was first synthesized in 1950 at the University of California Radiation Laboratory in Berkeley, by physics researchers and can be used to help start up nuclear reactors and used in nuclear weapons.
The US and Russia are the only known producers of californium, leading to questions about the origin and destination of the smuggled element. Turkey is an important smuggling route due to its proximity to Africa, Asia and Europe.
