June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: Hezbollah refuses to comply with Russian demand to leave Syria

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports Hezbollah will not withdraw from western and southwestern borders of Homs with Lebanon as the Russians demanded.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
June 14, 2018 18:35
A Hezbollah member carries his weapon on top of a building on May 25, 2016.

A Hezbollah member carries his weapon on top of a building on May 25, 2016.. (photo credit: HASSAN ABDALLAH / REUTERS)

Hezbollah fighters are still stationed in western and southwestern Homs in Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday, and are refusing to comply with a Russian demand to pull away from the Israeli border.

"All that has happened is a media withdrawal," the non-government affiliated organization reported, claiming the Russian forces are deployed in a way that ensures they will not need to come in any contact with Hezbollah fighters.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In a speech delivered in early June, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah claimed that "the whole world can not remove us from Syria."

Lebanese news site Lebanon Debate claimed Russia allegedly stationed Military Police forces on the Syrian-Lebanese border last week near Homs without informing Hezbollah, and that the deployment lead to increased tensions between Russia and Hezbollah for a 24 hour period.

The report further claimed the Russian move was made in coordination with the Syrian army.


Related Content

June 14, 2018
In response to economic upheaval, King Abdullah swears in a new cabinet

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut