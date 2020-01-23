The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Rights groups condemn Qatari crackdown on free speech

Doha’s move clears way for heavy fines against people who disseminate information that authorities consider untrue or prejudiced

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
JANUARY 23, 2020 00:24
The logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup displayed on Doha Tower (photo credit: NASEEM ZEITOON/REUTERS)
The logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup displayed on Doha Tower
(photo credit: NASEEM ZEITOON/REUTERS)
Amnesty International and other human rights groups have condemned an amendment to Qatar’s law regulating speech, which, according to Amnesty, targets expressions seen as having the “intent to harm national interests, stir up public opinion or infringe on the social system or public system of the state.”
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the emir of Qatar, made the amendment official on January 8, although it was announced by the state only on January 19.
Violations are punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine equivalent to about $25,000.
On January 18, Qatar’s semi-official daily al-Raya published an article about the amendment with a synopsis that, while representative of the legislation, did not quote the exact phrasing.
“It is deeply troubling that the Qatari emir is passing legislation that can be used to silence peaceful critics. Qatar’s authorities should be repealing such laws in line with their international legal obligations, not adding more of them,” Amnesty said in a press release.
The amendment falls on the backdrop of other laws curbing free speech. In 1979, the government passed strict regulations affecting publications, and in 2014, it adopted laws limiting online speech.
Gulf countries are not known for their tolerance of free and open speech.
“Whether through bots and malicious attempts to gin up controversy, lies or to heap on criticism, or just through regular people piling on and recirculating so-called fake-news or negative stories, the whole Gulf region – and beyond – has seen the rise of social media as a new vector of attack,” David Roberts, assistant professor at Kings College London, who specializes in international security and Gulf politics, told The Media Line.
Hiba Zayadin, a researcher in the MENA division at Human Rights Watch, says that when it comes to freedom of expression, the situation in Gulf countries significantly worsened after the 2011 Arab Spring, a series of regional revolts in which citizens tried to overthrow autocratic rulers.
“Gulf rulers responded by becoming increasingly repressive to make sure similar protests don't sweep through their own countries and threaten their own rule,” Zayadin told The Media Line. “They did that by cracking down on critics and dissenters, and by introducing repressive laws and regulations aimed at shutting down the space for free expression in civil society.”
Zayadin contends that freedom of expression has come under attack since the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, in addition to Egypt, instituted a blockade against Doha in 2017. Bahrain and the UAE passed legislation that made it illegal to publicly express support for Qatar.
Roberts argues that the spat with Qatar has united the latter’s populace and increased internal support for Qatari leaders.
Citizens,” he said, are “quite sure… that their state has been subject to unfair, malicious stories for years now, so if some law like [the new speech law] might strengthen the state's hand, I can imagine many supporting it.”
Rashid Alboainain, who asked to be described as a “liberal Qatari citizen,” supports the criminalization of certain speech.
“Here in Qatar, we don’t have the freedom of speech that the USA has, but we still enjoy a high level. I’m in favor of punishment for fake news since it does have an effect on people. Just look at your last presidential election,” he told The Media Line, referring to Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential contest.
“The government takes people’s opinions and complaints seriously, and always works to make the people happy here,” Alboainain said. “That’s why most of the Qatari people consider the emir an idol of freedom and humbleness.”
According to Reporters without Borders (RSF), 389 journalists were imprisoned around the world last year between January 1 and December 1. Egypt and Saudi Arabia took second and third place, at 34 and 32 jailed journalists, respectively.
RSF says that that during the same time frame, of the 57 journalists taken hostage around the world, 56 were in the Middle East.
For more stories, go to themedialine.org


Tags qatar human rights violations Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by