Russian submarine found near Israeli Gush Dan coast

This incident could have long-term consequences as it may be perceived as part of Russia's attempts to intervene more in the region after the Syrian civil war.

November 11, 2019 22:08
russian nuclear submarine 248 88. (photo credit: AP [file])

Three months ago, the Israeli Navy identified a Russian submarine about eight miles away from the Dan coast area, it was reported by Ynet.

After IDF naval officers consulted with their Russian counterparts, the Russian submarine left the area and sailed west to the Mediterranean.

The IDF did not confirm whether Israel's security was damaged and how long the Russian submarine stayed there. The IDF did not respond to the reports.

In the past, such incidents taking place between Israeli and Russian vessels were in international routes in the Mediterranean routes and the tension ended with coordination between the craft crews. In one case, an Israeli Navy missile ship approached the Russian aircraft carrier "Kuznitsov" just a few hundred meters away.

This incident causes concern as the Russian submarine's infiltration into Israel's sovereign waters could have long-term consequences as they can be perceived as part of Russia's attempts to intervene more in the region after the Syrian civil war - given the fact that the submarine is actually a secret vessel for intelligence gathering.

An IDF spokesman responded to this incident: "From time to time, objects are discovered by the navy, which may be perceived as a foreign army vessel. We will not be addressing the details in the article. "


