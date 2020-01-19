The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Secret document shows Iran's nuclear weapon plans go back to 2002 – report

These documents, if true, undermine the basis of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran deal, signed in 2015 by the US, Iran, France, the UK, Germany, China and Russia

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 19, 2020 09:50
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
A secret document from the Iranian government reveals that the Iranian regime's efforts to build nuclear weapons go back until at least 2002, the Daily Mail reported.
The document, which was one of several taken by a Mossad raid on Tehran in 2018, outlines the proposals of several scientists for a nuclear warhead, which were approved by the Iranian regime's top nuclear official, Moshen Fakhrizadeh.
The document and blueprints – which will be the focus of a new report by the Friends of Israel Initiative (FOII), an NGO of several foreign policy experts and former presidents and prime ministers, currently chaired by former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper – prove the military ambitions of Iran's nuclear studies, despite official regime statements to the contrary.
"Iran intended to become a fully operational nuclear state," the report states, according to the Daily Mail.
These documents, if true, undermine the basis of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran deal, signed in 2015 by the US, Iran, France, the UK, Germany, China and Russia.
Before the deal was signed, the International Atomic Energy Agency stated they found zero evidence "of the diversion of nuclear material in connection with the possible military dimensions" of Iran's nuclear program.
However, the 2018 Mossad raid on Tehran produced several classified documents that at best, threw all of these claims into question.


