The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Taliban: We will win through either peace talks or war

Expert says US looking for "face-saving narrative" in order to exit Afghanistan

By ARSHAD MEHMOUD/THE MEDIA LINE  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 23:57
Members of a Taliban delegation leave after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, May 30, 2019 (photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
Members of a Taliban delegation leave after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, May 30, 2019
(photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
Expert says US looking for ‘face-saving narrative’ in order to exit Afghanistan
[Islamabad] Suhail Shaheen, the political spokesman for the Taliban, has told The Media Line that the group remains “committed to making a peace deal” with the United States.
Shaheen was speaking in the wake of a declaration made last week by US President Donald Trump that suspended peace talks with the Taliban were back on the track.
“The release of Western hostages followed by the release of Afghan troops is the clear evidence of our commitment to peace,” the Taliban spokesman said, referring to a recent prisoner swap involving two Kabul-based academics, one of them American, held by the Taliban for some three years, and three high-ranking Taliban figures held by Afghanistan.
Shaheen said that according to the Taliban, “the peaceful way to resolve the Afghan issue is to implement [a] decisive agreement between us and the United States,” although he went on to warn that the opposite way remained a possibility.
“We are ready to get our independence either [at] the dialogue table or on the battlefield,” he said.
Speaking to US troops at Bagram Air Base north of Kabul during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, President Trump demanded a cease-fire with the Taliban but admitted that the war “will not be decided on the battlefield,” adding that “ultimately, there will need to be a political solution… decided by the people of the region.”
Scott Smith, a senior adviser on Afghanistan at the Washington-based United States Institute of Peace, acknowledged that changes had taken place since September, when US-Taliban talks broke down. These include the prisoner swap as well as the September 28 Afghan presidential elections, although the outcome of the vote remains unclear, with two inconclusive recounts.
“Many things, of course, have not changed, including skepticism in Washington about whether the Taliban can be trusted, and the Taliban's reluctance to talk to the Afghan government,” Smith told The Media Line.
“I believe that Trump needs additional guarantees from the Taliban regarding assurances that Afghanistan will never be a haven for terrorists,” he continued, saying the president “needs more to sell the agreement in Washington” while the Taliban “are unwilling to give more.”
Adil Farooque Raja, an Islamabad-based Afghan expert, told The Media Line that “the US wants an exit from the Afghanistan war with a face-saving narrative.”
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to mediate between the US and the Taliban, and President Trump initially indicated a willingness for this, yet according to Raja, “the US will avoid bringing Pakistan into the spotlight so as not to annoy its Indian partners over sensitive egos.”
Washington and New Delhi have recently become closer, with President Trump heaping superlatives on India’s conservative Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to the US in September.
Raja also mentioned the latest annual report of the US Congressional Research Service, which said that Afghanistan “may also represent a growing priority for China” in light of Beijing’s goals in Asia.
“The spotlight for the success of [the US] negotiations [with the Taliban] was essentially on Pakistan,’ he said, yet this “never suited the narrative and interest of India, which is in a strategic partnership with the US to counter the rise of China. The Indians must have expressed serious reservations against Pakistan getting all the credit as a peacemaker, forcing President Trump to temporarily back off.”
Naeem Khalid Lodhi, a former Pakistani defense minister, said that Washington, while seeking an exit, wants to monitor other countries that have an eye on Afghanistan.
“The US campaign in Afghanistan has failed to achieve desirable results,” Lodhi told The Media Line, emphasizing political and economic influence. “They [the Americans] are frantically looking for an alternative base in the region to circumvent [efforts by] China, Russia, Iran and Central Asian republics.”
Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based writer on foreign affairs for numerous think tanks, told The Media Line she did not believe a new round of US-Taliban talks would yield anything different.
“The Taliban is still the same organization with the same unacceptable conditions,” she said.
“It will be no different from Hizbullah in Lebanon, and likely worse,” Tsukerman stated, addressing the possibility of the Islamist group joining a new government in Afghanistan.
“The US thus far has shown no evidence of putting forth conditions in which such an entry could be theoretically workable, [including] full disarmament, commitment to liberal institutions and guarantees of women's and minorities' rights,” she explained.
Responding to a question on the US rationale for continued talks, she pointed to the upcoming elections.
“The election year and the recent policy failure in Syria [in the face of Turkey’s recent incursion] make this an opportunity to satisfy President Trump's base, many of whom have expressed strong support for ending the endless war in Afghanistan,” Tsukerman said.
She warned, however, that the Taliban has grown stronger and is now in a position to make demands.
“Even if the US accepts the Taliban's meager reassurances and turns a blind eye to [its] extremist ideology, this rush for a quick media victory will further cost [it] credibility with its allies and adversaries alike, and sooner or later, the US will have to return. But next time, with… the population betrayed, it will be much harder.”
Syed Sharif Najafzada, former Afghan diplomat, told The Media Line that the people of Afghanistan “are paying a heavy price” for conflicts among foreign powers.
“It is a bitter reality that in the presence of foreign forces and due to the [country’s] corrupt ruling elite, Afghans have lost their sovereignty, and their dignity as well,” he said.
“Our economic, cultural, moral and other aspects of life have been badly disturbed, and still the situation is worsening,” Najafzada said. “The international community and regional allies must take urgent steps for peace and stability in war-torn Afghanistan. Otherwise, the world’s next generations will face dire consequences in the [form] of global terrorism and narcotics.”
For more stories, go to themedialine.org


Tags Peace pakistan taliban afghanistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Leaning tower of PISA By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by