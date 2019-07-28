'The growth of Hezbollah in Latin America remains unchecked,' says Ted Cruz

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON - Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) attended an event Thursday commemorating the 1994 AMIA bombing in Argentina, in which 85 were murdered and 330 injured. The Center for a Secure Free Society (SFS) organized the event at the US Senate.



"AMIA bombing was not the first or the last terror attack carried out by Hezbollah in Latin America or around the world, and yet over two decades after the bombing, Hezbollah is still very much alive and active in the tri-border area that encompasses the borders of Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay," warned Cruz. "The growth of Hezbollah in Latin America remains unchecked."

He commended Argentina for blacklisting Hezbollah. "Last week, I sent a letter to Secretary Pompeo, encouraging him to urge his Brazilian and Paraguayan counterparts to acknowledge Hezbollah's significance in their home countries and the terror that Hezbollah perpetuates within their borders," the Senator added."Hezbollah continues to radicalize people in Argentina, Paraguay, and Brazil through mosques and schools that preach the group's extremist agenda," he continued. "It's time for Latin America to reckon with the significant and the dangerous presence of Hezbollah in the region and it's also time for the larger international community to combat Iranian proxies wherever we find them. In Latin America and the Middle East."According to Cruz, "In order to keep Iran in check, we need to support our allies, especially Israel and combat Iran's proxies in Lebanon, Latin America, around the world. When the Ayatollah says 'death to America' and 'Death to Israel,' I believe him."He mentioned the capture of the Iranian nuclear archive by the Mossad, and said: "Just 8 months ago, in December of 2018 Israel uncovered six sophisticated cross-border tunnels built by Hezbollah in south Lebanon, which included stairs, a rail system and wide passageways allowing for the movement of equipment and forces intended to cause substantial harm to Israeli civilians by enabling terrorist to sneak across the border and carry out murderous attacks."Speaking about the importance of keeping the pressure on the terror organization, Cruz said that last month the introduced the Countering Hezbollah in Lebanon Military Act of 2019 which would withhold 20% of the US military assistance to the Lebanese armed forces, the LAF, unless the president can certify that they're taking necessary steps to end Hezbollah's and Iran's influence over the LAF. Security Council resolution 1701 required the Lebanese armed forces to disarm Hezbollah, and the United States gives military assistance to Lebanon to enforce that resolution."Last year, I secured language requiring an evaluation of whether the resolution was being implemented, and now it's time to take the next step and to reassess the assistance that we provide," he said. "If Iran continues to exert direct influence on the LAF, either directly or through Hezbollah, the international community has failed to hold Hezbollah accountable of the United States needs to send a message. We will not turn a blind eye to a terrorist or their war crimes."'@@subhead: "Countering the Hezbollah threat is a priority"Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, John Cronan, spoke about Trump's administration efforts to counter the influence of the terrorist group."To some extent, Hezbollah has avoided the global notoriety captured by the likes of al Qaeda and ISIS, thanks largely to its sophistication and secrecy of its activities," he said. "But Hezbollah's ability to evade regular front-page headlines in no way diminishes the threat the terrorist organization presents."Cutting off Hezbollah's financial support also has been central to our efforts. Money is the lifeblood of any terrorist organization, and Hezbollah is no different," he continued. "Make no mistake: destroying Hezbollah's support networks and neutralizing the Hezbollah threat is a top priority for this Department of Justice and will continue to be."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



