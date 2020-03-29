The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

There are more than 50,000 cases of coronavirus in Middle East

While the wealthy Gulf states will be fine, the other countries have a major challenge ahead of them.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 29, 2020 12:01
People wear a protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they walk at the Grand bazar, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 19, 2020 (photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)
People wear a protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they walk at the Grand bazar, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 19, 2020
(photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)
On Saturday night, the number of cases of coronavirus in the Middle East increased to more than 50,000 and is rising everyday by thousands of cases. More than half the cases are in Iran where official numbers put cases at 35,000. However, the number in Iran is thought to be more than that.
In other areas of the region, Israel and Turkey top the largest number of cases with more than 3,500 in Israel and more than 7,000 cases in Turkey. There are thought to be more than 1,200 cases in Saudi Arabia as the country continues travel restrictions.
In the UAE, where there are almost 500 cases, a drive through testing facility has been inaugurated. In Egypt, where there are only 570 recorded cases but fears there could be many more, a lockdown is underway. In Jordan, a lockdown has also been used to stop the spread of the virus. There are only 246 cases in Jordan so far.
The rest of the Gulf states have large numbers of cases per capita. Around 600 in Qatar and 450 in Bahrain. These small city-states imported most of their cases from Iran in February and are now trying to control the spread.
Meanwhile in Libya, Yemen and Syria there are concerns the virus is spreading and not being identified. A strict lockdown is underway in eastern Syria where US-backed Kurdish forces hope to prevent an outbreak. With few ventilators and no way to test they have no idea what will come next. In the Kurdish region of Iraq there is also a strict lockdown and very few cases.
The Middle East generally does not have the resources to confront a major rise in cases. While the wealthy Gulf states will be fine, the other countries have a major challenge ahead of them. Towards that end officials in the UAE have phoned Damascus to say they will support their efforts against the virus. Meanwhile, Iran says it is fighting the virus like a “biological war.” It is mobilizing soldiers and militias. New technologies such as drones and unmanned vehicles are also being used in the region.


Tags Israel Iran Middle East Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Good job, Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Peter Lerner What we have here is a failure to communicate By PETER LERNER
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by