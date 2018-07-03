July 03 2018
|
Tammuz, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump cabinet debates designation of IRGC as terrorist group

It would be the first instance in which the US government lists an official state military as a foreign terrorist organization.

By
July 3, 2018 18:41
2 minute read.
Trump cabinet debates designation of IRGC as terrorist group

A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands guard next to an Iranian flag during an anti-US ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 25, 2010. (photo credit: REUTERS/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is debating whether to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The move would allow the Treasury, Justice and State departments to freeze IRGC assets, target its leadership criminally and restrict its travel– powerful tools at Trump's disposal in his effort to isolate the Iranian regime by all means over its regional posture. But past administrations have declined to designate the group, fearing reprisals worldwide. It would be the first instance in which the US government lists an official state military as a foreign terrorist organization.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly supports the designation, according to the CNN report.

The IRGC controls up to a third of Iran's economy, including its energy sector, and is responsible for Iran's proxy wars overseas that have united the Arab world with Israel in their opposition to Tehran.

"The IRGC is not Iranian in name or deed," Trump said in a statement on Nowruz, the Persian new year, in March. "It is a hostile army that brutalizes and steals from the Iranian people to fund terrorism abroad.  Since 2012, the IRGC has spent more than $16 billion of Iran’s wealth to prop up the Assad regime and support militants and terrorists in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. 
Meanwhile, the average Iranian family is 15 percent poorer today than it was 10 years ago, and nearly 30 percent of Iran’s youth are unemployed."

"We pledge to continue holding the IRGC and the Iranian regime accountable for conducting cyber-attacks abroad and for suppressing Iranian citizens who are protesting the oppression of their government at home," he added.


A Related Video You May Like:
 


Trump quits Iran nuclear deal, reimposes sanctions on Tehran (Reuters)

The Trump administration has already listed several IRGC entities as terrorist in nature, including cyber units and individuals. But a designation of the entire military arm would expand the Treasury Department's sanctions abilities and further cripple an Iranian economy already in crisis, facing a spike in inflation, a currency spiral and rising unemployment.

The State Department on Monday announced that sanctions that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which Trump withdrew from in May, would begin snapping back on August 6.

"These sanctions will include targeting Iran’s automotive sector, trade in gold, and other key metals," said Brian Hook, director of policy planning at the department. "The remaining sanctions will snap back on November 4. These sanctions will include targeting Iran’s energy sector and petroleum-based transactions, and transactions with the Central Bank of Iran."

Hook said the administration is not likely to grant waivers to companies seeking continued business in Iran, as it would defeat the purpose of the new strategy– to apply "maximum economic and diplomatic pressure" on the Iranians.

"We have been clear with countries and companies around the world that we are bringing severe economic pressure on Iran until the regime changes its destabilizing policies," Hook said.

The Iranian rial currency is currently trading at 85,000 to one US dollar.



Related Content

July 3, 2018
Syrian rebels begin new talks with Russia over peace deal, spokesman says

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut