Trump calls U.S. National Security Advisor Bolton ‘an absolute hawk’

US President Donald Trump called his National Security Advisor John Bolton “absolutely a hawk” in an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press on Friday. He added that “if it was up to him, Bolton would take on the whole world at the same time.”



Trump made these remarks when Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd asked him whether he felt that he was being pushed into military action against Iran by any if his advisors after Iran downed a US drone on Thursday.

.@POTUS has made it clear that we are standing up to Iran’s provocative actions against the U.S. and our allies. We will continue to apply maximum pressure on Iran until it ceases sponsoring terror and its pursuit of nuclear weapons. https://t.co/PwoqiGVz2E — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) June 24, 2019

“I have two groups of people, I have doves and I have hawks,” Trump said. “I want both sides.”Trump’s statement, which was perceived by many as an attack to Bolton, occurred just ahead of his National Security Advisor’s visit to Israel.Bolton arrived to Israel on Sunday. Prior to a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bolton told reporters that Iran should not view President Donald Trump’s decision to not strike Iranian targets as a show of weakness, JTA reported.“Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness. No one has granted them a hunting license in the Middle East,” Bolton said, anticipating the new wave of sanctions on Iran that Trump imposed on Monday.The executive order denies “Iran's Supreme Leader and his associates access to key financial resources and support,” the White House wrote in a tweet.Bolton was appointed National Security advisor in April 2018 when he replaced General H.R. McMaster. He had previously served as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs and then Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations under President George W. Bush.He has been a long-standing critic of the nuclear deal reached with Iran in 2015, as it is clear also in several transition vetting documents leaked to the Axios and published on Monday.The news website founded by some former Politico staffers reported on the vetting process and “red flags” concerning dozens of potential Trump administration’s officials, including Bolton, James Mattis, Nikki Haley and Rex Tillerson.The future National Security Advisor’s Red Flags mentioned in the document prepared by the Republican National Committee and disclosed by Axios included his criticism of Trump’s remarks against NATO and a joke about Iran “nuking Chicago.”“‘The fact is on foreign policy I don't think President Obama thinks it's a priority,’ Bolton said speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2009, as reported by Mother Jones. ‘He said during the campaign he thought Iran was a tiny threat. Tiny, tiny depending on how many nuclear weapons they are ultimately able to deliver on target. Its, uh, its tiny compared to the Soviet Union, but is the loss of one American city’ here Bolton changes his tone subtly to prepare for the joke ‘pick one at random Chicago is that a tiny threat?’”Disagreements between President Trump and his advisors over the right approach to keep with Tehran were already reported before the drone incident and the latest attack against two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on June 13, for which Washington and many in the international community have blamed the Islamic Republic.On May 15, the Washington Post reported that Trump was frustrated with Bolton and with Defense Secretary Mike Pompeo over what he saw as war-like planning against Iran, an approach that contradicted his commitment to avoid costly conflicts on foreign soil.When asked by Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd why Trump was willing to get involved in the Middle East, and in a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran (“Candidate Trump would have said ‘Not our problem’), Trump said that the reason he was was “because of nuclear weapons, it has nothing to do with oil.” Trump added that he wanted to protect Israel and also Saudi Arabia, which is “buying $400 billion worth of things from us, it is a good thing”.During his visit Israel Bolton also toured the Jordan Valley and took a helicopter tour of the Jerusalem district, the security fence and the Jordan Valley with Prime Minister Netanyahu.“I just think it’s too bad, Prime Minister, that more Americans can’t come to locations like this, see the geography, understand its significance, understand how it affects Israel’s critical security position, and explain why Israel has taken the view that it has,” Bolton said according to JTA.“I can assure you that President Trump will take the concerns that you have voiced so clearly over the years very much into account as we go forward on this,” he added.On Monday, the US National Security Advisor met with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev in Jerusalem, discussing Ukraine, arms control and Venezuela among other issues.“Looking forward to historic trilateral meeting tomorrow on Middle East regional security with our Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat,” Bolton added in a tweet.Bolton is scheduled to address journalists in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon before leaving Israel.

