Trump to announce 'decision' on Iran deal on Tuesday

The president tweeted the news on Monday, previewing a White House announcement scheduled for 2 pm local time.

By
May 8, 2018 00:10


US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, US January 30, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump will reveal his “decision” whether to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Tuesday.



The president had given European powers until May 12 to come up with “fixes” to the deal’s most controversial provisions. That’s the date by which he is required to inform Congress whether he will waive nuclear sanctions on Iran lifted by the landmark accord.

French, German and British leaders have visited Washington in recent weeks to plea for the US president to remain within the accord. But US officials say he is likely to withdraw, throwing the entire agreement in doubt.

Israeli officials are pushing for Trump to pull out, but advocates of the deal say that such a move will remove checks on Iran in its pursuit of material critical to nuclear weapons.


