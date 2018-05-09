Trump warns Iran: ‘Don’t restart your nuclear weapons program’

US President Donald Trump warned Iran that there would be severe consequences if it restarted its nuclear weapons program.



In a conversation with reporters in Washington before the cabinet meeting Trump said he believed Tehran would eventually renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the six world power.





“I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program. I would advise them very strongly. If they do, there will be very severe consequence,” Trump said.The US President spoke one day after he announced the US withdrawal from the Iran deal and the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.“Iran will come back and say, “We don’t want to negotiate.” And of course, they’re going to say that. And if I were in their position, I’d say that, too, for the first couple of months, “We’re not going to negotiate,’” Trump said. “But they’ll negotiate, or something will happen. And hopefully that won’t be the case,” Trump said.The sanctions the US will place on Iran are the strongest it has ever issued against any country, Trump said.These sanctions are “going into effect very shortly. They’re mostly constituted and drawn already,” Trump said.This is “a deal to hurt the world and, certainly, Israel. You saw Benjamin Netanyahu get up yesterday and talk so favorably about what we did,” Trump said.“We’re going to make either a really good deal for the world, or we’re not going to make a deal at all,” Trump said.US National Security Advisor John Bolton told CBS said the hope was that the sanctions would be so crippling that Iran would be forced to give up its ballistic missiles program.Iran has increased spending on its ballistic missile program which is not covered by the deal, Bolton said. They will need these missiles for a nuclear weapons program, he added.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blasted the US charging that it was untrustworthy and that it had been a mistake for his country to enter into the deal.“From day one, I said several times that the United States is not to be trusted. I said it publicly and privately. I said if you want to sign an agreement, first make sure that necessary guarantees are made,” Khamenei said.“What happened is a foul play on the part of the United States, and it does not surprise us,” he said during a speech he gave in Tehran. An English translation of his speech was published on his web page.The issue, he said, is not Iran’s nuclear weapons program but the persistent American animosity toward his country.