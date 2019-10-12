Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey shells US Special Forces in Syria, U.S. forces fall back

The shelling of US Forces was heavy, the Turkish Defense Ministry denied targeting American soldiers, says attack was supposed to be on "terrorist positions".

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 12, 2019 04:53
1 minute read.
A Turkish military helicopter flies over as Turkish and U.S. troops return from a joint U.S.-Turkey

A Turkish military helicopter flies over as Turkish and U.S. troops return from a joint U.S.-Turkey patrol in northern Syria, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Akcakale, Turkey, September 8, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

Turkey shelled US Special Forces near the city of Kobani in northern Syria on Friday, Newsweek reported. 
 
Because of their current rules of engagement the Americans did not respond to the attack and instead fell back. No injuries were reported among the US forces. 
 
The Turkish attack took place as part of “Operation Peace Spring”, which is aimed at Kurdish fighters. These same Kurdish fighters were backed by the US until a recent decision by US President Donald Trump stating that troops would be pulled out of Syria. 
 
Trump publicly explained his decision by saying the Kurds were fighting for their own land and did not help the US in other places and times, he offered the example of the Normandy invasion during WW2 as one such case. 
 
A Pentagon official told Newsweek that the Turks "should know" where the US positions are. 
 
However, the Turkish official position is that their forces came under attack “1,000 meters southwest” of the US post. 
 
Turkey denied opening fire on US troops and said the attack was on “terrorist positions.” 
 
Trump’s abrupt decision, and his public delivery of it, left many observers wondering what, if any, influence the US will hold in the region after it allows a former ally to be attacked. 
 
In Israel, IDF reservists called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to offer military and humanitarian aid to the Kurds in Syria. 
 
Turkey claimed it will eventually create a "safety zone" in Syria to which Syrian refugees, now living in Turkey and Europe, could return to and rebuild their lives.    





Related Content

Kobani
October 11, 2019
Turkey intensifies Syria campaign as Islamic State strikes Kurds

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings