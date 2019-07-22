Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Twitter suspends Iranian news accounts over harassment of Baha'is

It was originally speculated that the accounts had been suspended in connection with the current tensions between Iran and the West.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 22, 2019 01:19
1 minute read.
SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT Twitter

SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT Twitter. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Twitter suspended several twitter accounts of Iranian news agencies, over the alleged harassment of people of the Baha'i faith.

It was originally speculated that the accounts had been suspended in connection with the current tensions between Iran and the West, which have escalated after Iran seized a British tanker in the Straits of Hormuz last week. However, Twitter confirmed on Sunday that the suspensions were due to harassment of Baha'is.

State broadcaster IRIB's Young Journalist club, state-run IRNA, and Mehr News Agency were among the accounts suspended on Saturday.

All of these accounts are Farsi-based, whilst several English-language accounts, such as Fars News and Press TV remained active.

"Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules," read the message on the page of those accounts affected.

Twitter sources confirmed that the suspensions were actually due to the coordinated and targeted harassment of Baha'i people, which is a minority religion in Iran.

Twitter is actually officially banned in Iran, but many government officials and agencies still have accounts by virtue of a VPN, bypassing censorship.

Estimates for the current population of Bahai's still in Iran vary between 150,000 and 500,000,people of the Baha'i faith still living in Iran. Members of the Baha'i faith have suffered decades of persecution under the Islamist Iranian government.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

July 22, 2019
Lebanon stuck Between Triad of Iran, Hezbollah and the U.S.

By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings