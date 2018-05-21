May 21 2018
|
Sivan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

UAE company turns camel milk into baby formula

Studies show that camel milk is almost as nutritious as human breast milk and offers 10 times more iron and three times more vitamin C than cow's milk.

By REUTERS
May 21, 2018 13:54
1 minute read.

UAE company turns camel milk into baby formula, May 21, 2018 (Reuters)

UAE company turns camel milk into baby formula, May 21, 2018 (Reuters)

Utilizing the health benefits of camel milk, a UAE-based company has recently announced the launch of its newest product: Camel milk-based baby formula.

Camelicious was founded in 2006, and has expanded to produce more than 40 camel milk-based products, including energy drinks, powder milk, and ice cream.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The firm says the newly-developed baby formula is the first of its kind worldwide, with production expected to start in June.

"(We are) offering a safe and healthy product that is full of nutritious value to help child growth and to help youth by offering them the energy they need for muscles and sports activities," Camelicious product development manager, Mazen Abdel Fattah, said.

He also said that the company tends to decrease the use of sugar in the products to avoid the side effects of sugar.

Studies show that camel milk is almost as nutritious as human breast milk and offers 10 times more iron and three times more vitamin C than cow's milk.

Camel milk has been a staple for desert Arab nomads for generations. However its boom in modern day food and beverage industries in the UAE adds a new level to its commerciality.

In December 2017, the world's first camel hospital was opened in Dubai, a state-of-the-art building which cost nearly $11 million.


Related Content

Mehrdad Farahmand in Israel, Instagram, May 16, 2018
May 21, 2018
Report: Lebanon expels BBC journalist for reporting from Israel

By SAMUEL THROPE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut