UAE company turns camel milk into baby formula

Utilizing the health benefits of camel milk, a UAE-based company has recently announced the launch of its newest product: Camel milk-based baby formula.



Camelicious was founded in 2006, and has expanded to produce more than 40 camel milk-based products, including energy drinks, powder milk, and ice cream.





The firm says the newly-developed baby formula is the first of its kind worldwide, with production expected to start in June."(We are) offering a safe and healthy product that is full of nutritious value to help child growth and to help youth by offering them the energy they need for muscles and sports activities," Camelicious product development manager, Mazen Abdel Fattah, said.He also said that the company tends to decrease the use of sugar in the products to avoid the side effects of sugar.Studies show that camel milk is almost as nutritious as human breast milk and offers 10 times more iron and three times more vitamin C than cow's milk.Camel milk has been a staple for desert Arab nomads for generations. However its boom in modern day food and beverage industries in the UAE adds a new level to its commerciality.In December 2017, the world's first camel hospital was opened in Dubai, a state-of-the-art building which cost nearly $11 million.