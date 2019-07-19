U.S. not weighing ‘one state’ fix to Israel-Palestinian conflict, Greenblatt says

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The United Staes is not considering a one-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US special envoy Jason Greenblatt told PBS NewsHour in an interview aired on Thursday.



“Our plan does not contemplate one state,” he said. “I think if it did we would have released it over two years ago. I am not sure that there are many people that think that a one state is good for either side.”

Greenblatt spoke in theoretical terms about the political component of the Trump peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, whose publication was delayed in part due to the Israeli-elections.The Palestinians and the international community are concerned that the plan does not include a Palestinian state. The Trump administration’s economic plan for the Palestinians, which it published in June, didn’t to mention Palestinian statehood.Greenblatt and US envoy Jared Kushner, who are heading the peace process, have both refrained from speaking of a “two-state solution.”“The reason we do not use the term is that you can not take a conflict as complex as this and boil it down to those three words,” Greenblatt told PBS.“So we have avoided the slogan if you will,” Greenblatt continued, adding that the plan did deals ith the question of Palestinian self-determination. “We have very carefully designed this plan to give everyone as much freedom as possible but without compromising on security for everyone.”He rejected charges that the US was attempting to solely offer the Palestinians an economic solution, but had no plans to provide them with a political one.“There is no economic peace without an acceptable political solution to both sides,” Greenblatt said.He added, however, that “no matter how we say that, the manipulators, the people who want to undermine our efforts keep using that talking point…. Our hope is to give the Palestinians as great a life as the Israelis have with everyone in the region being as secure as possible.”He avoided answering the question of US support for any Israeli West Bank annexation plans.“I do not even like the word settlements,” Greenblatt said. “It is a pejorative term.”The US envoy also said he rejected the use of the word “occupied” to describe the West Bank or Judea and Samaria.“I would argue that the land is disputed,” he continued. “It needs to be resolved in the context of direct negotiations between the parties, calling it occupied territory does not help resolve the conflict.”With respect to the conflict itself, Greenblatt said he did not think Israel was responsible for the conflict.“I think that Israel is more the victim than the party that is responsible, from the moment of its formation they were attacked multiple times, they continue to be attacked with terrorism,” Greenblatt argued.

