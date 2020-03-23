Will coronavirus bring more peace in Middle East this year? – analysis

The global pandemic forcing countries to race to protect themselves could be a major catalyst for more peace in the Middle East. So far, the results have been mixed because there are still conflicts in Libya, Yemen and Syria. However there are questions about whether countries will have the resources to wage war if they have to wage a second war on the coronavirus at home.Already the army in Iran, Jordan and Israel has been used to deal with aspects of the pandemic or preparing for the pandemic. Armies across the region are likely facing similar preparations. This is especially the case if countries need to enforce curfews or martial law. Turkey, which has been invading and bombing parts of Syria over the last several years, and engaged in deploying forces to Libya, Qatar and other countries, will have to weigh continued militarism with the need to deal with the pandemic. Some countries may see the pandemic as a reason to increase militant activity to distract their citizens from failures at home. However even Iran, a candidate for this kind of distraction, has serious problems at home with the virus and with flooding. Iran’s media has had no new propaganda videos about new rockets or drones. In the past Iran seemed to be producing new rockets, drones and other military hardware every month. Iran enjoyed boasting about various military maneuvers. Now that seems off the table.Similarly it is unclear if fighting in Yemen, Libya, northern Syria or protests in Kashmir have ended due to the pandemic, but news about these conflicts appears to have dissipated. It may be that countries will use the pandemic as an excuse to crack down and commit human rights abuses. However their ability to do this will be measured against military and security needs at home. For instance the US has already repositioned forces in Iraq at least in part in relation to the pandemic. Iranian-backed proxies have continued attacks on bases where US forces are located in Iraq.There are questions about how badly the virus will affect countries in the Middle East. Authoritarian regimes appear to want to downplay the spread of the virus. If the virus is as bad as it appears to be in Italy it may caused major crises in already weakened states or sub-states, such as Gaza or Yemen. If it is not as deadly as thought then it will have less impact. These are questions that will only be known in the next nine months, however many governments that are planning will be planning to see what happens. As they plan they will not be able to put as much work into planning military adventures and will likely husband resources as home. That doesn’t mean joint training exercises will cease. For instance the US Marines and Emirate forces held their Native Fury drill despite the virus.Terrorist groups could exploit the weakness of states amid the pandemic. ISIS, for instance, still has a presence in Syria and Iraq. Groups such as Al-Shabab or ISIS in Sinai, may try to commit attacks. However, currently, the number of attacks appears to have been reduced to a minimal amount.The current challenge for states in the region is to balance the need for lockdowns against economic impact which could lead to protests and civil strife. That means, for instance, that while the pandemic initially will lead to inward focus for states and likely less conflict, the long term affects may be more internal problems associated with economic problems, and actually increase conflict. Many countries in the region, such as Iraq and Lebanon, are suffering major economic pressures and on the verge of economic collapse. The collapse of oil prices has also affected some states. Taken together the pandemic arrives in the Middle East at a time of several changing trends. ISIS has been largely defeated, in fact it is one year since its defeat in Baghouz in Syria, but Iran is rising. The Syrian conflict and conflicts such as Libya and Yemen appear to be winding down. These states remain divided. Divided states are vulnerable to pandemics and they lack central governments to provide tests and medical support. The millions of refugees and IDPs in the region also lack medical care. These are some of the challenges that could see more peace or conflict depending on decisions of the major states and sub-state actors in the Middle East.