The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

'Words won’t save lives': Will Germany wake up after terror attack?

Members of Kurdish minority worry after attack by far-right terrorist, link attack tor rising hate crimes and antisemitic attacks.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 21:55
Supporters of the Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) hold German flags during a protest in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
Supporters of the Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) hold German flags during a protest in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
A far-right racist targeted sheesha bars and murdered at least nine people last Wednesday in Germany, in an attack that has garnered remarkably little attention. In contrast to the mass murder of Muslims in New Zealand, where the Prime Minister donned a hijab and the whole country appeared to come together, there was little outpouring of mass support in Germany or across Europe where similar anti-immigrant, racist and antisemitic views are on the rise. Now locals are concerned about the rising number of attacks and say that words alone from authorities won't stop the tide of hate. 
The murderer attacked two smoking lounges where people gather to enjoy hookah or nargillah-style pipes. Like the mass murderer in Norway and in New Zealand, he left behind a “manifesto” in which he said he wanted to kill people from Asia, North Africa and Israel according to reports. A witness at one of the sites of the attack, which authorities have described at terrorism, said that the man they saw do the shooting was not the same person who was later shown as the accused on television. The accused was found dead later in the day. The city of Hanau has tens of thousands of people who are descendants of immigrants from Turkey. They include many Kurdish people.
According to locals the perpetrator had spread racist views on social media but nothing was done to stop him. In addition he had access to firearms. This is despite the widespread perception that Europe is more safe than the US due to gun laws. Germany has had two mass shootings this year. A man killed six members of his family in Germany. Like the shooting in Hanau the mass killing went by without much real response from authorities. A man told Turkey’s Anadolu that racist attacks have been happening for years and the lip service from authorities about condemning “terrorism” is largely meaningless.” There will definitely be another attack at some other place,” Ozkan Rutbil said. In 2017 a BBC report noted there were on average 10 attacks a day on migrants or centers for asylum seekers.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, in power since 2005, has presided over an unprecedented rise in racist hate crimes, antisemitic assaults and terror attacks. For instance there was an attack on a synagogue in Halle in October 2019 in which two were killed. Far-right terror is now the number one threat in Germany. Other disturbing incidents have occurred, including a neo-Nazi cell that was busted in which police took years to connect the pattern, and an attack in 2016.
The victims of the attack on February 19 included several Kurdish people, as well as a Bulgarian and Bosnian, according to reports. But authorities have been vague about motives and the manifesto. This is typical of recent attacks, where authorities believe that if they don’t mention the name of the perpetrator or his views then somehow that will prevent the views from spreading or stop copy-cats. Yet the pattern of these attacks, from an attack on a synagogue in the US, or ISIS bombing churches in Sri Lanka to the mass murder of Muslims in New Zealand, continues, despite authorities pretending that nothing has happened or that publicizing details somehow will lead to more incidents. The terrorists in Germany had a firearms license. He was able to drive from one sheesha bar to another and then to his house during the attack.
Hanau’s mayor has said this was the “hardest day in history” and Merkel has said far right hate is a “poison.” But many of the condemnations across Europe appear like they come from the same script that is read after other, often Islamist, terror attacks. Thoughts and prayers. Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President and former German government minister said she was “deeply shock by the tragedy.” The word tragedy could be used for a train accident. It doesn’t seem to confront the reality of a man gunning down people for reasons of hate.
The murderer was 43 years old. Most people who have far-right or religious extremist views that lead to terror do not keep them to themselves their whole lives. Where were the warning signs? Who knew the perpetrator. Reports say he wrote a “rambling manifesto.” He wrote that he was angered by seeing different “ethnic groups, races and cultures in our midst that are destructive.” He wanted a “cleaning” of them. He listed people he wanted exterminated, including those from Morocco, Algeria, Israel and numerous Middle Eastern countries, as well as Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.
Questions remain about the killing and people are fearful. One member of the Kurdish minority, hit hard by the attack, in Germany said that while authorities make the attack appear small, many people have been murdered I recent decades. “We Kurds have nowhere else do go if we leave Germany. A lot of us care deeply for the German constitution and the country in general. We have no second home.” He says that many Kurds fled the Middle East due to discrimination and now are concerned in Germany. “We also need to openly criticize authorities and the media in this country: The media’s choice of words, when it comes to Germans with a migration background and the poor responses of the authorities.”
The man also says that words won’t save lives. “We need decisive action now. We need raids all over Europe [against the far-right]. Politicians have to call out their racist colleagues and official institutions or fire fascists in their ranks.”
On February 23 police in Stuttgart found bullet holes in another sheesha bar that was unoccupied at the time of a shooting. Authorities do not know if it is linked to the far-right or other reasons.


Tags germany kurds Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The 'Malka Leifer' cloud over Rivlin's Australia visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by