'Words won’t save lives': Will Germany wake up after terror attack?

A far-right racist targeted sheesha bars and murdered at least nine people last Wednesday in Germany, in an attack that has garnered remarkably little attention. In contrast to the mass murder of Muslims in New Zealand, where the Prime Minister donned a hijab and the whole country appeared to come together, there was little outpouring of mass support in Germany or across Europe where similar anti-immigrant, racist and antisemitic views are on the rise. Now locals are concerned about the rising number of attacks and say that words alone from authorities won't stop the tide of hate. The murderer attacked two smoking lounges where people gather to enjoy hookah or nargillah-style pipes. Like the mass murderer in Norway and in New Zealand, he left behind a “manifesto” in which he said he wanted to kill people from Asia, North Africa and Israel according to reports. A witness at one of the sites of the attack, which authorities have described at terrorism, said that the man they saw do the shooting was not the same person who was later shown as the accused on television. The accused was found dead later in the day. The city of Hanau has tens of thousands of people who are descendants of immigrants from Turkey. They include many Kurdish people. According to locals the perpetrator had spread racist views on social media but nothing was done to stop him. In addition he had access to firearms. This is despite the widespread perception that Europe is more safe than the US due to gun laws. Germany has had two mass shootings this year. A man killed six members of his family in Germany. Like the shooting in Hanau the mass killing went by without much real response from authorities. A man told Turkey’s Anadolu that racist attacks have been happening for years and the lip service from authorities about condemning “terrorism” is largely meaningless.” There will definitely be another attack at some other place,” Ozkan Rutbil said. In 2017 a BBC report noted there were on average 10 attacks a day on migrants or centers for asylum seekers. Chancellor Angela Merkel, in power since 2005, has presided over an unprecedented rise in racist hate crimes, antisemitic assaults and terror attacks. For instance there was an attack on a synagogue in Halle in October 2019 in which two were killed. Far-right terror is now the number one threat in Germany. Other disturbing incidents have occurred, including a neo-Nazi cell that was busted in which police took years to connect the pattern, and an attack in 2016. The victims of the attack on February 19 included several Kurdish people, as well as a Bulgarian and Bosnian, according to reports. But authorities have been vague about motives and the manifesto. This is typical of recent attacks, where authorities believe that if they don’t mention the name of the perpetrator or his views then somehow that will prevent the views from spreading or stop copy-cats. Yet the pattern of these attacks, from an attack on a synagogue in the US, or ISIS bombing churches in Sri Lanka to the mass murder of Muslims in New Zealand, continues, despite authorities pretending that nothing has happened or that publicizing details somehow will lead to more incidents. The terrorists in Germany had a firearms license. He was able to drive from one sheesha bar to another and then to his house during the attack. Hanau’s mayor has said this was the “hardest day in history” and Merkel has said far right hate is a “poison.” But many of the condemnations across Europe appear like they come from the same script that is read after other, often Islamist, terror attacks. Thoughts and prayers. Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President and former German government minister said she was “deeply shock by the tragedy.” The word tragedy could be used for a train accident. It doesn’t seem to confront the reality of a man gunning down people for reasons of hate. The murderer was 43 years old. Most people who have far-right or religious extremist views that lead to terror do not keep them to themselves their whole lives. Where were the warning signs? Who knew the perpetrator. Reports say he wrote a “rambling manifesto.” He wrote that he was angered by seeing different “ethnic groups, races and cultures in our midst that are destructive.” He wanted a “cleaning” of them. He listed people he wanted exterminated, including those from Morocco, Algeria, Israel and numerous Middle Eastern countries, as well as Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Questions remain about the killing and people are fearful. One member of the Kurdish minority, hit hard by the attack, in Germany said that while authorities make the attack appear small, many people have been murdered I recent decades. “We Kurds have nowhere else do go if we leave Germany. A lot of us care deeply for the German constitution and the country in general. We have no second home.” He says that many Kurds fled the Middle East due to discrimination and now are concerned in Germany. “We also need to openly criticize authorities and the media in this country: The media’s choice of words, when it comes to Germans with a migration background and the poor responses of the authorities.” The man also says that words won’t save lives. “We need decisive action now. We need raids all over Europe [against the far-right]. Politicians have to call out their racist colleagues and official institutions or fire fascists in their ranks.” On February 23 police in Stuttgart found bullet holes in another sheesha bar that was unoccupied at the time of a shooting. Authorities do not know if it is linked to the far-right or other reasons.