Stairs from ’Joker’ draw tourists to the Bronx

Jay Garcia, a radio host from Queens, dances down the "Joker Steps" in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. Picture taken October 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ISABELLA JIBILIAN)

Joker, which came out on October 4, may have created New York City’s newest tourist attraction.



In the spirit of the Rocky stairs in Philadelphia, the stairs that connect Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx that were featured in Joker are attracting tourists.

legally as a bronx resident you're allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 17, 2019

Apparently the stairs up on 167th in the #Bronx is now called #JokerStairs and are becoming a tourist attraction. SMMFH‍♂️ People really trying to robbed and killed for real. Not me. I’m good with the #BX, but… https://t.co/3R2m0Yn8JE — Dankwa Brooks (@DankwaBrooks) October 16, 2019

those awful stairs on 167 are now renamed “the joker stairs” so i just want to remind everyone that the bronx is not a friendly place for tourist attractions you will get robbed beloved pic.twitter.com/YJuiiAreEM — bella goth (@kailaniskye) October 15, 2019

Not everyone is so happy about the influx of tourists.Comedian Desus Nice tweeted that “legally as a bronx resident you're allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs.”Some Twitter users have even highlighted the risks of the area, saying “people really trying to robbed and killed for real” and “i just want to remind everyone that the bronx is not a friendly place for tourist attractions you will get robbed.”According to Forbes, Joker has grossed nearly $700 million, and CNN reported that the movie broke records bringing in $96 million in North America on its opening weekend.

