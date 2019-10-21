Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Stairs from ’Joker’ draw tourists to the Bronx

Comedian Desus Nice tweeted that “legally as a bronx resident you're allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 21, 2019 03:42
1 minute read.
Jay Garcia, a radio host from Queens, dances down the "Joker Steps" in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. Picture taken October 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ISABELLA JIBILIAN)

Joker, which came out on October 4, may have created New York City’s newest tourist attraction.

In the spirit of the Rocky stairs in Philadelphia, the stairs that connect Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx that were featured in Joker are attracting tourists.

Not everyone is so happy about the influx of tourists.

Comedian Desus Nice tweeted that “legally as a bronx resident you're allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs.”


Some Twitter users have even highlighted the risks of the area, saying “people really trying to robbed and killed for real” and “i just want to remind everyone that the bronx is not a friendly place for tourist attractions you will get robbed.”




According to Forbes, Joker has grossed nearly $700 million, and CNN reported that the movie broke records bringing in $96 million in North America on its opening weekend.


