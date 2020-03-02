"Human" Taschen will bring a new twist to our Purim's favorite treat

With Purim coming up in just a few days, photos and recipes of Haman Taschen have flooded social media.Haman Taschen translates to “ears of Haman,” referring to Haman, who planned to destroy the Jewish people in Purim's Book of Esther, the Megillah. One of the best part about baking Haman Taschen is having fun the fillings. While some are filled with chocolate, jam, dulche de leche, others are a bit less... traditional. This year, Spillman's Bakery added a "human" flavor twist to our all-time favorite Purim treat. The "Human Taschen" even taste like home, the company promises. The pastries have sparked many reactions on social media including from the Mossad's parody Twitter account.
This year, Purim in Jerusalem will begin in the evening of March 10 and will end in the evening of March 11. Outside Jerusalem, it will begin in the evening of March 9 and will end in the evening of March 10.
Godammit. pic.twitter.com/MKW8ohFIW2— The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) February 29, 2020
