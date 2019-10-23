Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli arrested in Venice after locking teller in currency exchange stand

Unsatisfied with the exchange rate, the man reacted violently, entering the stand, closing the blinds and locking himself inside with the teller.

By IDAN ZONSHINE
October 23, 2019 22:03
1 minute read.
Venice, Italy. (photo credit: LARRY COLBY)

An Israeli tourist, 46, was arrested in Venice, Italy on Wednesday evening after taking a currency exchange employee hostage by locking her in her work stand, the Daily Mail reported.

The tourist believed he hadn't received the correct amount of change from the teller, consequently locking her inside and holding her hostage for over 30 minutes before she was able to contact the police.

The man came to the exchange stand with $100, hoping to exchange them for euros. He was unsatisfied with the exchange rate, claiming he had been short-changed.

The man asked for his money back, and when the teller responded by telling him that wasn't possible, he reacted violently, entering the stand, closing the blinds and locking himself inside with the teller.

The teller said that during the event she felt "threatened and scared," before she was able to call the police and be rescued, while the tourist was arrested on kidnapping charges. He did not receive a refund.

Multiple occasions of inappropriate behavior from tourists over the past few months have caused locals to start protesting, calling for the local government to allow fewer tourists into the city. Last month, two Czech tourists were fined 3,000 euros each for swimming nude near Piazza San Marco.






