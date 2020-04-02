Italian man allegedly murders girlfriend, says she gave him COVID-19

Antonio De Pace, 28, allegedly strangled his girlfriend Lorena Quaranta, 27, after he suspected she infected him with coronavirus, Fox News reported on Thursday.
De Pace called the police near Messina, Silicy and tried to take his on life before they arrived at the scene. When questioned, he said he killed her because she infected him with coronavirus. However, tests proved that neither he nor Quaranta carried the virus.
The two were working together in the same hospital helping to combat the spread of COVID-19, which badly hit Italy.
People across the globe are facing mounting economic pressure as many industries have come to a halt amid the pandemic. In Israel, an Arab-Israeli man called police saying he was going to murder his infant daughter because he can no longer support his family. The man was arrested and put in custody.
Interior Security Minister Gilad Erdan instructed police to take any complaints about domestic abuse in this difficult time very seriously and told to officers visit families with a history of abuse to ensure all members are well.