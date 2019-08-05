Lindsay Lohan and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince: New pals or just rumors?





New rumors have been circling saying that The Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have become friendly recently.

The rumors say he’s been very generous to Lohan, giving her lavish gifts and letting her fly around in his private jet, according to page six. One of the rumored gifts is said to be a credit card, which sources close to Lohan have denied.A Lohan rep says the two met at a Formula One Grand Prix race last year but that’s the only time they’ve spent any time together.Pals of the actress are saying that Lohan and bin Salman – the prince accused of ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 – have formed a new friendship and that many of them have seen texts between the two.Sources say that it isn’t uncommon for Lohan to be “courted” by different Middle Eastern dignitaries. Over the last few years, the “Rumors” singer has been living part-time in Dubai.In 2018, Lohan made comments about wanting to make an all-female movie about Saudi culture. One source close to her also said that before the murder of Khashoggi – he was murdered in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, Turkey – bin Salman was thought of as a “modernizing force in Saudi Arabia who would push for women’s rights.”Until 2016, Lohan dated Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov and before that has links to Vikram Chatwal, a hotelier.Bin Salman’s reps did not respond to Page Six for comment.

