Netta, Netanyahu celebrate Eurovision win with chicken dance in Jerusalem

The prime minister shared the video.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 16, 2018 22:33
Netta Barzilai, Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu

Netta Barzilai (L) poses for a photo with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Sara Netanyahu (R), May 16th, 2018,. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara welcomed newly-crowned Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai to his office Wednesday, and the world leader and singer graced the camera's with her famed chicken dance.


The prime minister later shared it on his twitter with the Israeli flag and chicken emojis, tagging the singer in the post. "How fun it is to meet Netta Barzilai in Jerusalem! Netta- we all love you, you brought our nation so much honor," he wrote in an accompanying post with an Israeli flag and heart emojis.

Netta won Eurovision May 12th and her hit song Toy has skyrocketed to the top-10 best-selling songs in the world on iTunes, according to data.


