Professor fired after claiming polar bears are thriving in climate change

“When push came to shove, UVic threw me under the bus rather than stand up for my academic freedom,” said Crockford.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 22, 2019 04:37
1 minute read.
polar bear 224.88 ap. (photo credit: AP)

Susan Crockford, a zoologist who has been an adjunct professor at the University of Victoria for 15 years, said the university rejected her renewal application in May according to the Washington Times.

Crockford has now accused officials at the university of breaking under outside pressure after she published research showing that polar bear populations are not shrinking, rather they are thriving as a result of the shrinking Arctic sea ice which defy claims of climate change

“When push came to shove, UVic threw me under the bus rather than stand up for my academic freedom,” said Crockford.

She announced her dismissal from the Canadian university on Wednesday, in a post on her Polar Bear Science blog. Now she's raised alarm over "the implications for academic freedom and the rise of the cancel culture for professors and scientists who challenge climate catastrophe predictions," the Times said. 

Susan Crockford received her Ph.D. in interdisciplinary studies - biology and anthropology - in 2004.

Her most recent book, "The Polar Bear Catastrophe that Never Happened" was published in February and in which she says polar bears are not threatened. She also quoted the International Union for Conservation of Nature's 2015 Red List of Threatened Species, which puts the polar bear population between 22,000 and 31,000 despite the belief that the population has dropped to a few thousand.  


