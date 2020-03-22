Spider-Man voice actor Jake Johnson cheers up kids during coronavirus



US actor Jake Johnson, who took on the role of Peter Parker in the 2018 animated film Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse announced on social media he will send a personal voice message to any child, or parents of that child, who will ask.

He warned in advance he may not be able to answer all the calls but will do his best.



Johnson plays one timeline in which Parker suffers the death of his Aunt May and a divorce. Other versions include a female hero (Spider-Gwen) and even a 1920s Spider-Man played by, respectively, Hailee Steinfeld and Nicholas Cage.

The movie is based on the idea the Spider-Man character can, and indeed does have, other versions that could have existed beyond that of Peter Parker.

In an interview with Business Insider, Johnson confessed he was afraid the studios will kick him out to get a better-known actor for the role.



The role was well accepted by both adults and children, leading to the actor currently being hailed as one of the most iconic actors to play the role of the wall crawler.