Spider-Man voice actor Jake Johnson cheers up kids during coronavirus

The actor became known for his role as Peter Parker in the 2018 animated film Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2020 13:15
Comic book art by Steve Ditko. Spiderman and Daredevil. (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
Comic book art by Steve Ditko. Spiderman and Daredevil.
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
Due to COVID-19 many families are spending most of their time at home with their children. Cut off from school and their usual play-friends, what better uplifting message could a child get than from their favorite superhero, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man?
   
 
US actor Jake Johnson, who took on the role of Peter Parker in the 2018 animated film Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse announced on social media he will send a personal voice message to any child, or parents of that child, who will ask.  
 
He warned in advance he may not be able to answer all the calls but will do his best. 
 
The movie is based on the idea the Spider-Man character can, and indeed does have, other versions that could have existed beyond that of Peter Parker.
Johnson plays one timeline in which Parker suffers the death of his Aunt May and a divorce. Other versions include a female hero (Spider-Gwen) and even a 1920s Spider-Man played by, respectively, Hailee Steinfeld and Nicholas Cage.  
 
In an interview with Business Insider, Johnson confessed he was afraid the studios will kick him out to get a better-known actor for the role.      
 
The role was well accepted by both adults and children, leading to the actor currently being hailed as one of the most iconic actors to play the role of the wall crawler.  
    


