Star of Turkish drama "The Bride of Istanbul" coming to Israel

Turkish drama "The Bride of Instanbul".
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/YOU TUBE)
X
One of the stars of the Turkish drama, "The Bride of Instabul" is coming to Israel next Wednesday, according to Israeli media. Barkai Chardal, who plays the role of the youngest brother on the show is being brought to Israel by Castro, a leading fashion company in Israel.
Castro will be photographing Chardal together with Rotem Sela, an Israeli model, for an advertising campaign.
"The Bride of Instanbul" has become extremely popular in Israel recently, according to Haaretz. Tens of thousands have joined the Israeli Facebook group and many Israeli fans are traveling to Instanbul to visit the set.
“The Israeli hysteria surrounding the Turkish drama ‘The Bride of Istanbul’ is at an all-time intensity,” said Haaretz. “Many Israelis have already travelled to the show’s set in the desperate hope of obtaining a selfie with Faruk (the main star of the show) himself, and con artists reportedly tried to charge tourists $200 apiece for an organized tour that includes a chance to see the set, though this pleasure can actually be had for free and the cast are in fact very friendly.”
“Its main subject, fleshed out in numerous subplots, is the status of the family as a socioeconomic unit versus the desires of the individuals that comprise it,” Haaretz explained.
"The show is about the “struggle between conservative values and modernity. This has been the leading political and social struggle In Turkey since the days of its founder Kemal Atatürk.”
