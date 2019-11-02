Teen finds owner of engagement ring lost at the beach

Brianne Sinks, 18, was cleaning up a beach in New Jersey’s Asbury Park and found what she thought was a bottle cap, but turned out to be an engagement ring that had been lost for years. The ring is said to be worth as much as $6,000.



“I feel like I need to return this to the owner. They deserve it they purchased it, it's not mine. So, I was like I should return this and not keep it for myself,” Sinks told News 12 New Jersey.

Sinks took the ring to her mother who was able to figure out that it likely was not costume jewelry. “It had been in the sand for over two years, so a little dirty, but when we looked at it, it said 14K,” Sinks’s mother, Tina Trebino, told The Washington Post on Thursday. “So I was like, this ring’s real. At least it’s white gold .”Sinks and her mother were able to find Tony Silva, the ring’s owner, by first tracing it back to its manufacturer, Gabriel & Company. They were then able to find where the ring was purchased.Silva told News 12 New Jersey that he bought the ring for his then-girlfriend in 2016, but it was lost.However, Kimberly Robles told the Post that she was Silva's fiancee at the time and the ring was lost after she threw it into the sand during a disagreement in July 2018. Robles reportedly added that the pair split because of a "toxic relationship" and are no longer together, according to the Post who could not reach Silva for comment on the situation.“I’m beyond thankful for that, honestly…I was just extremely thankful for the situation to be happening. I can't believe they found it. Something so small would sift down and find its way in the sand and here we are probably a little over two years later and to be able to find it, I’m so thankful,” Silva told News 12 New Jersey.Bentley Diamond, the store that sold the ring to Silva, gave Sinks a bracelet with a charm that says “The sea is calling” and a pair of diamond earrings, and gave Trebino a bracelet with a charm reading “Proud mom,” the Post reported. Bentley Diamond store owner, Daria Bagheri, said that in 40 years of business she had never seen anything like this.“I just felt overwhelmingly joyful, and I was so grateful that I was able to experience this with him and be able to reunite him with the ring,” Sinks told the Post.

