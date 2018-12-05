What was trending on Twitter in Israel in 2018?

The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
It wasn't a cat GIF, a viral video or a hashtag. In fact, the most retweeted tweet by Israelis in 2018 was just three words long.
"Thank you Europe," wrote Netta Barzilai on May 12, after winning the 2018 Eurovision song contest in Lisbon, Portugal. And those three words were retweeted 9,600 times and liked more than 51,000 times across the globe.
Israel's Eurovision win was one of the biggest trending topics for the country this year - and congratulations from none other than Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling
was also one of the most retweeted by users in Israel.
But Eurovision wasn’t the only topic that got Israelis tweeting this year. The other biggest trending event of 2018 came just two days later, on May 14, when the US moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
.
"Big day for Israel. Congratulations!" tweeted US President Donald Trump on the day. Trump's tweet was liked more than 161,000 times - and was the most liked by Israelis in the past 12 months.
But neither Barzilai nor Trump are the most popular accounts to follow by Israelis. Those instead cater to more global trends, including Korean pop band BTS, and the YouTube video site. The most popular hashtags in Israel this year were also related to a love of Korean pop music.
Globally, BTS was the most popular Twitter handle - and the most liked tweet of 2018 was the Korean group performing the "In My Feelings" challenge - i.e. dancing to the new hit Drake song.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu's most popular tweet (so far) in 2018 wasn't in Hebrew or English - it was a Hindi tweet from last month wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Indians a happy Diwali. That tweet garnered more than 70,000 likes.
But it still didn't come close to the top tweet from Twitter's most popular Israeli: Gal Gadot. That would be her post in June teasing the next installment of Wonder Woman
.
"She's back... #WW84" tweeted Gadot alongside a photo of her in costume - getting close to 400,000 likes on the social media platform.
Can Gadot top that in 2019? We'll be tuning in to find out.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>