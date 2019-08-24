Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Xbox players were also exposed to eavesdropping through its voice service

Microsoft joins its friends Amazon, Apple, and Facebook in listening to recordings made by its voice command services.

By OMRI RON
August 24, 2019 13:58
Xbox controllers. (photo credit: SIMON DAWSON/ REUTERS)

Yet another eavesdropping instead has revealed itself, this time from Microsoft's Xbox One console.

The recordings, which were taken from the console's Cortana voice command assistant, were supposed to be used to improve the accuracy of the console's voice recognition software, though some recordings apparently were activated by a mistake according to reports from the MotherBoard.

This follows several other companies who have revealed to listen to their customers' voice recordings, with various reasons; most common one being improving the voice recognition on said software. 
 
Companies including Facebook, apple and amazon have stated that they are listening to recordings gathered using their various programs- from Facebook's messenger app, to Siri to Amazon's Alexa and Google smart microphone. 
 
Usually, the listeners were human contractors who were hired to listen to the conversation and bring it back to the parent company.     



