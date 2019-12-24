The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Whose problem is antisemitism? Everyone's

Given the ubiquity of antisemitism in today’s Arab region, many outsiders misconstrue it as an anciently authentic facet of regional culture.

By AHMED CHARAI  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 04:07
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order adopting the internationally recognized definition of anti-Semitism at the White House Hanukkah party in December 2019. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order adopting the internationally recognized definition of anti-Semitism at the White House Hanukkah party in December 2019.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Jersey City shootings – along with the executive order applying Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to Jews in order to combat rising attacks on Jews on US college campuses, whatever you may think of its wisdom – reminds us that antisemitism remains a part of the American scene. While obviously a predominantly domestic phenomenon, I am sorry to say that the Arab region has contributed to it. How so?
Given the ubiquity of antisemitism in today’s Arab region, many outsiders misconstrue it as an anciently authentic facet of regional culture. It is true that religion-based anti-Jewish attitudes date back millennia in the region, but the virulent strand that prevails today draws some of its bile from the West.
Some Arab intellectuals in the early 20th century adopted arguments that twinned hated European imperialists with Jewish bankers. Henry Ford’s antisemitic rantings on “The International Jew” in The Dearborn Independent made their way into the region in the 1920s, along with the infamous czarist forgery The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Nazi antisemitic literature arrived in the 1930s with the help of local allies.
A range of local ideologies, from Ba’athism to the Muslim Brotherhood, drew texts and inspiration from European fascist movements. This toxic brew became fully weaponized in the context of Arab opposition to Zionism. During the Cold War, Soviet forms of antisemitism masquerading as anti-Zionism deepened the swamp even further.
Nearly a century of brainwashing later, this toxic cocktail has become a multi-generational legacy. It is so widespread and common – so streamlined, popularized and pseudo-intellectualized – that it has now been re-exported back to its sources. Those in the West who hate the State of Israel, whether from the Left or the Right, regularly imbibe the region’s antisemitic propaganda as if it were gospel truth.
The anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, or BDS, provides a prime example. On the fringes of American political discourse, from David Duke’s visit to Assad-ruled Syria to Louis Farrakhan’s engagement of a range of Arab rulers, regular cross-pollination and mutual reinforcement of American and Middle-Eastern bigotry proceeds apace. That is why it is not far-fetched to see Arab antisemitism as a contributing, if indirect factor in inspiring attacks on Jews in Pittsburgh, Jersey City and elsewhere.
THE GLOBAL interconnectedness of contemporary antisemitism means that the effort to confront and roll it back must also be global. Arabs who recognize the damage antisemitism has done to their own societies should also recognize that on the right-wing fringes of American racism, Arabs and Muslims fare little better than Jews in the pantheon of those most vigorously despised and demonized. Americans, for their part, should see that Arab antisemitism is also their problem, and bear up to the responsibilities of fighting it.
But how? What is the American role in fighting antisemitism in Arab countries – and who are America’s natural allies in that struggle?
The most common answer one hears revolves around the need to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – and with good reason. The conflict exacerbates the problem – and an eventual resolution, in my judgment by way of a two-state solution – will clear much of the swamp in which Arab antisemitism festers.
After generations of a US diplomatic focus on high politics to resolve the conflict, Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has placed new emphasis on the economic dimensions of the challenge. Creating new business partnerships based on “win-win” outcomes for Israelis and Palestinians alike could in due course augment traditional diplomacy and help build the range of viable Palestinian institutions necessary for sustainable governance.
But functional approaches by themselves are no panacea. We must not forget that among the September 11 hijackers were several well-educated and well-heeled young people. Their extremism flowed not from economic disadvantage but from a cultural pathology of brainwashing. To expunge that pathology, Arab autocrats – beginning with those allied with the US – must at last expunge this vile content from the schools, mosques and media they control.
A difficult truth about political life is that while it usually takes two or more parties working together in good faith to advance brotherhood and peace, it often takes only one to block or tear down that work. That is why our efforts to build a better world cannot rest. It is also why, as the God of Abraham is our witness, fighting antisemitism as well as anti-Islamic and anti-Arab bigotry is ultimately one seamless fight that must involve people of good will everywhere. Arabs and Jews simply must stop hating each other so that together we can face the truly dangerous people who hate us both.
The writer is a Moroccan publisher. He is on the board of directors of the Atlantic Council and an international counselor of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.


Tags racism antisemitism Jersey City shooting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A Christian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims are inveterately hostile to Jews: False narrative By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by