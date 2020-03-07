The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Constant investment keeps Carlton Hotel a step ahead

The Carlton Tel Aviv, overlooking the Tel Aviv Marina, primarily attracts businessmen and women seeking a place to rest after a lengthy day of meetings in the city.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 8, 2020 11:27
THE CARLTON TEL AVIV was named ‘Israel’s Leading Business Hotel 2019’ by World Travel Awards. (photo credit: YOAV GURIN)
THE CARLTON TEL AVIV was named ‘Israel’s Leading Business Hotel 2019’ by World Travel Awards.
(photo credit: YOAV GURIN)
Guest satisfaction has never been more critical for the global hotel industry. If individual travelers and families once sought the advice of their travel agent, online reviews are now the dominant force when choosing accommodations.
From TripAdvisor to Booking.com, the power of choice lies almost entirely in the hands of consumers today. The number of stars given by guests, rather than tourism agencies, determines the reputation of a hotel.
Among Israeli hoteliers, the fiercest competition for guests is surely along Tel Aviv’s bustling promenade, where there is no shortage of accommodation options for visitors arriving for business or pleasure. Emerging victorious from the pack requires constant investment and attention to the evolving demands of guests.
The Carlton Tel Aviv, overlooking the Tel Aviv Marina, primarily attracts businessmen and women seeking a place to rest after a lengthy day of meetings in the city. The hotel was named “Israel’s Leading Business Hotel 2019” by the World Travel Awards, and has no intention of giving away the title.
Indeed, to fight off competition from nearby hotels, a total of $12 million has been invested in renovating and upgrading the 268-room property in the past three years alone. Walking inside, everything looks brand-new and cutting-edge. Future investments, including current upgrades to its beach-front restaurant, are valued at an additional $2 million.
Intensive renovations have borne fruit in recent months, with the Carlton unveiling a newly-designed lobby and bar, business lounge, work spaces and renovated corridors. Contemporary art from local artists is exhibited throughout the hotel, creating a Tel Avivian feel in quiet surroundings.
With prices starting at $270 per night for a room and $1,000 for a suite, General Manager Yossi Navi is acutely aware of the need to provide a service that fits the hefty price tag.
“There are all these hotels, all of them are five-star deluxe and are constantly renovating to provide a nice hotel,” said Navi. “For me, the main difference is the guest experience. We must do something different for our guests to persuade them to return or recommend the hotel.”
Navi cites two renowned restaurants – Lumina and Blue Sky – opened by highly-respected Israeli chef Meir Adoni at the hotel; a newly-designed rooftop featuring a sea-view pool and Jacuzzi; and the renovation of a long list of event and meeting spaces catering to groups of different sizes.
A trendy cocktail bar meets visitors entering the lobby, offering a relaxed space for a post-work beverage. Following the successful restaurant collaboration with Adoni, the hotel decided to partner with nearby Jasper Bar to serve drinks to guests. Every evening, guests can find one of Jasper’s talented bartenders pouring creative cocktails at the lobby bar or rooftop bar during the summer months.
“We always want to pursue collaborations,” said Navi. “We know we are good at the hotel business. We know how to sell rooms and give good service but we are not specialists in restaurants and bars.”
Significant renovations to the property, which opened in 1981, are carried out gradually in the quieter winter months without causing disruption to guests or creating undesired noise. In addition to public areas, Carlton Tel Aviv has embarked on renovations and upgrades to all its rooms and suites, including its entire fleet of superior, premium, deluxe and executive rooms.
While it is vital not to disrupt the peace and quiet of the hotel, Navi says it is essential for guests to know that they are always renovating and improving its facilities.
“It is important to give a feeling that the huge amount of money that they are paying is being invested,” he said. “Every year, we are renovating another part of the hotel, so it is another surprise for returning guests – and it’s keeping the hotel’s rooms and public areas at a high level.”
As Israel welcomes unprecedented numbers of foreign visitors, competition for customers is heating up. Approximately 4.55 million tourists visited the Jewish state in 2019, breaking annual records for a third consecutive year and injecting approximately NIS 23 billion ($6.7b.) into the economy. Overnight stays in Tel Aviv increased by 9% last year.
“A few years ago, many of our guests had a travel agent who would make their reservations, and they wouldn’t have many expectations,” said Navi. “Now the guests are doing everything by themselves. Thankfully, we have amazing reviews on all the websites, and it all comes from the service.”
The author was a guest of Carlton Tel Aviv.


Tags Tel Aviv travel hotel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by