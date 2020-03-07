Constant investment keeps Carlton Hotel a step ahead

Guest satisfaction has never been more critical for the global hotel industry. If individual travelers and families once sought the advice of their travel agent, online reviews are now the dominant force when choosing accommodations.From TripAdvisor to Booking.com, the power of choice lies almost entirely in the hands of consumers today. The number of stars given by guests, rather than tourism agencies, determines the reputation of a hotel. Among Israeli hoteliers, the fiercest competition for guests is surely along Tel Aviv’s bustling promenade, where there is no shortage of accommodation options for visitors arriving for business or pleasure. Emerging victorious from the pack requires constant investment and attention to the evolving demands of guests.The Carlton Tel Aviv, overlooking the Tel Aviv Marina, primarily attracts businessmen and women seeking a place to rest after a lengthy day of meetings in the city. The hotel was named “Israel’s Leading Business Hotel 2019” by the World Travel Awards, and has no intention of giving away the title.Indeed, to fight off competition from nearby hotels, a total of $12 million has been invested in renovating and upgrading the 268-room property in the past three years alone. Walking inside, everything looks brand-new and cutting-edge. Future investments, including current upgrades to its beach-front restaurant, are valued at an additional $2 million.Intensive renovations have borne fruit in recent months, with the Carlton unveiling a newly-designed lobby and bar, business lounge, work spaces and renovated corridors. Contemporary art from local artists is exhibited throughout the hotel, creating a Tel Avivian feel in quiet surroundings.With prices starting at $270 per night for a room and $1,000 for a suite, General Manager Yossi Navi is acutely aware of the need to provide a service that fits the hefty price tag.“There are all these hotels, all of them are five-star deluxe and are constantly renovating to provide a nice hotel,” said Navi. “For me, the main difference is the guest experience. We must do something different for our guests to persuade them to return or recommend the hotel.”Navi cites two renowned restaurants – Lumina and Blue Sky – opened by highly-respected Israeli chef Meir Adoni at the hotel; a newly-designed rooftop featuring a sea-view pool and Jacuzzi; and the renovation of a long list of event and meeting spaces catering to groups of different sizes.A trendy cocktail bar meets visitors entering the lobby, offering a relaxed space for a post-work beverage. Following the successful restaurant collaboration with Adoni, the hotel decided to partner with nearby Jasper Bar to serve drinks to guests. Every evening, guests can find one of Jasper’s talented bartenders pouring creative cocktails at the lobby bar or rooftop bar during the summer months.“We always want to pursue collaborations,” said Navi. “We know we are good at the hotel business. We know how to sell rooms and give good service but we are not specialists in restaurants and bars.”Significant renovations to the property, which opened in 1981, are carried out gradually in the quieter winter months without causing disruption to guests or creating undesired noise. In addition to public areas, Carlton Tel Aviv has embarked on renovations and upgrades to all its rooms and suites, including its entire fleet of superior, premium, deluxe and executive rooms.While it is vital not to disrupt the peace and quiet of the hotel, Navi says it is essential for guests to know that they are always renovating and improving its facilities.“It is important to give a feeling that the huge amount of money that they are paying is being invested,” he said. “Every year, we are renovating another part of the hotel, so it is another surprise for returning guests – and it’s keeping the hotel’s rooms and public areas at a high level.”As Israel welcomes unprecedented numbers of foreign visitors, competition for customers is heating up. Approximately 4.55 million tourists visited the Jewish state in 2019, breaking annual records for a third consecutive year and injecting approximately NIS 23 billion ($6.7b.) into the economy. Overnight stays in Tel Aviv increased by 9% last year.“A few years ago, many of our guests had a travel agent who would make their reservations, and they wouldn’t have many expectations,” said Navi. “Now the guests are doing everything by themselves. Thankfully, we have amazing reviews on all the websites, and it all comes from the service.”The author was a guest of Carlton Tel Aviv.