The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home

Staying home exposes you to fewer people, which makes it less likely that you will catch COVID-19.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MARCH 25, 2020 20:47
A man wears a face mask as he walks in a market in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man wears a face mask as he walks in a market in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The government has issued even stricter lockdown orders for Israelis in the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Wednesday night, Israelis who do not work in jobs deemed necessary may only leave the house for a short amount of time and must stay within 100 meters of home.
Public transportation has been significantly reduced and can only be used for approved reasons.
Delivery of food and other necessities, but not other items, may continue.
These decisions were made after a long and intensive debate in the cabinet, which grew heated at times. Careful consideration was made of the actions needed to keep the public as safe as possible from the highly contagious novel coronavirus, while taking into account the economic burden of even more people being trapped at home and unable to earn a living.
This is a difficult time for each and every one of us in Israel and in many countries around the world. A worldwide pandemic is worrying enough, but there are even more stressors people are facing.
The number of Israelis applying for unemployment benefits went from an all-time low to the highest in many decades; not knowing where the money for food and rent will come from is anxiety-inducing. Being in one place all the time, in a small space with the members of our families or alone, is already taking a toll on our individual and collective mental health.
Despite the difficulties, however, there is only one thing to be done to get us through this as quickly as possible with fewer lives lost.
Stay home.
Don’t go out unless absolutely necessary.
When you go out, take protective measures. Wash your hands and try not to touch your face. Do not waste gloves and masks that medical staff so desperately need, unless you are sick or in a high-risk demographic.
In general, just stay home to reduce the chances of you and your loved ones getting infected.
Staying home exposes you to fewer people, which makes it less likely that you will catch COVID-19. And if you are a carrier - which you can be, even if you are not showing any symptoms - then you will infect fewer people. The slower the rate of infection, the less likely it is that our hospitals will become overwhelmed and unable to treat people with coronavirus, as we have seen in places like Italy that has been suffering a horrifying and high death rate from the virus.
It may take several weeks to get to a point where we can start returning to our normal lives. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu already told people to have their Passover Seder in two weeks with their immediate families only, which will surely be difficult for many of us.
But this is the only way to keep our extended families safe. Just stay home.
Natan Sharansky, former prisoner of Zion, cabinet minister and Jewish Agency chairman, recorded videos in Hebrew and English to give people some perspective on this situation.
Sharansky has plenty of experience being in isolation. He was sent to the Gulag for his Zionist activities and spent nine years there, half of which were in solitary confinement.
Among his tips were not to expect the isolation to end soon, and to only make plans that depend on one’s self, not on external factors.
Another is to keep a sense of humor. He also advised people to keep up their hobbies. Sharansky famously played games of chess against himself in his head while in Soviet prison.
He also told people to remember that, even in isolation, we are not alone and can feel a connection to others and the Jewish people around the world.
Sharansky also told people to keep in mind that we are "at war with a very dangerous, though invisible, enemy and whether we succeed in the battle depends on your behavior."
We are all soldiers in this war against the coronavirus, and we must do our best to fight it valiantly. Right now the way to do that is to stay home.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by