Israel needs a one-state solution

There has been much debate over having a one-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. The liberal Left says, “this cannot be done; otherwise it would be an apartheid state in which the Palestinians would not have the right to vote.” That is absurd.



A one-state solution is the only solution. Why? First, do the Palestinians have an historical and legal right to what we might call a state? The answer is no. There is no Palestinian language, culture, flag or history. There was no such state in the past.

Secondly, the PA breeds and feeds racism; more specifically, antisemitism. Could you imagine a scenario in America where individuals demanded a state for the Ku Klux Klan?Thirdly, Israel has a biblical, historical, and legal right to statehood. The nation does not have to apologize for believing that Judea and Samaria are legally hers. One only has to read the Bible to understand that.The truth is that a Palestine state is a big lie. I have had major Persian Gulf Muslim leaders tell me they are not Palestinian, they are Ottoman. The region was part of the Ottoman Empire until the early 20th century. Historians mark the beginning of Palestinian Arab nationalist sentiment as 1834, when Arab residents of the Palestinian region revolted against Ottoman rule.Disregarding biblical, archeological and other well-substantiated facts, the Arabs have rewritten the past to deny the 3,000-year-old connection of Jews to the Land of Israel, supplanting it with a fabricated “Palestinian” narrative. They learned the Nazi lesson well – if you tell a big lie and repeat it often enough, people start to believe you. They have stolen Jewish history and then inherited their homeland.There are no ancient Palestinian archeological sites, monuments, literature, heroes, or coins and no Palestinian language. Most of the newly-minted “Palestinians” are descended from Arabs migrating to the area in the early 20th century for economic reasons. The truth is, the British invented the word Palestinian to describe everyone who lived in what is now Israel.The Jerusalem Post was even called The Palestine Post, an English-language daily established in Jerusalem in 1932 as part of a Zionist-Jewish initiative. In 1950 its name was changed to The Jerusalem Post and it continues to be published under that name. The newspaper’s intended audience was English readers in Palestine and nearby regions – British Mandate officials, local Jews and Arabs, Jewish readers abroad, tourists and Christian pilgrims.The 1936 Peel Commission Report stated: “[Jewish nationalism] claims, for example, that, though Palestine is not an Arab word and might therefore fairly serve for Jews as well as Arabs, Eretz Israel (Land of Israel) should be also accepted as the official translation of ‘Palestine,’” and protested that the printing of the initials “E. I.” after “Palestine” on every stamp and coin was not enough.The solution is simple: one state. What the Palestinians need is governance. The territory in which they live can become a strong, stable home for them, but only if Israel controls the air space, does not allow the PA to raise an army or implement treaties, and there is global governance to stop corruption and racism. It’s called: enjoy your life in a beautiful home, a job, education and healthcare. All of this is possible, but not at the expense of Jewish blood.The writer is a #1 ‘New York Times’ bestselling author with 89 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem of which the late president Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president, was the chair. He also serves on the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative.

