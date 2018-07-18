Spinning the summit between Trump and Putin

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Western world waited with bated breath on Monday for President Donald Trump to castigate Vladimir Putin and demand answers from the Russian president. That did not happen to the satisfaction of the news media.



It is no secret that the president has desired to foster a relationship with Putin as a step to resolving problematic issues worldwide. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Mr. Trump believed “strongly” that it was time for a new manner of cooperation between the two world leaders. According to Bolton, “Both President Trump and President Putin think they may be able to find constructive solutions. I’d like to hear someone say that’s a bad idea.”





Mr. Bolton certainly got his wish. It seems there are few, if any, who deemed the summit a good idea despite the apocalyptic issues that need to be addressed, i.e., the civil war in Syria, the disastrous nuclear situation in North Korea, and of course, Iran. CNN’s Anderson Cooper called the interaction “disgraceful” and added his own dramatic visual effects for good measure. Even Brit Hume, Fox News senior political analyst, said of the president, “Trump is unable to see past himself, he sees the Russian meddling investigation as only about him.”Sen. Rand Paul was one of the few to say anything positive about the summit. “It’s gotten so ridiculous that someone has to stand up and say we should try to engage even our adversaries and open up our lines of communication.”What President Trump did was, in my opinion, absolutely genius. Given that the three biggest crises the world faces are Syria, North Korea and Iran, Putin has the ability to help in the resolution of all of them. What did the Trump-haters wish him to do? Open the press conference by insulting Putin? How is it possible that this would be in America’s national interest? If anything, it would make Putin even more tenacious in his dealings with world leaders.During World War II, president Franklin Roosevelt shocked the world by developing an alliance with Russia’s Joseph Stalin for only one purpose: to win the war. There is no possibility that Mr. Trump does not understand all the facts concerning Putin. To use the charm offensive is brilliant. You might say President Trump is “dumb as a fox.” He knows exactly what his objectives are.The media, in rushing to bash the president, seems to have conveniently forgotten an occurrence in Seoul, South Korea, in March 2012. President Barack Obama and Russian president Dmitry Medvedev were caught in an unscripted, open-mike moment. Mr. Obama assured the Russian: “Let me get reelected first,” he said, “then I’ll have a better chance of making something happen... on all these issues, but particularly missile defense... this can be solved, but it’s important for him to give me space… this is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.” The reference was apparently to incoming Russian president, Vladimir Putin.The liberal Left media seems to be trying to conjure up a mob to turn the Robert Mueller election investigation into a bonfire. Few people seem to remember Barack Obama’s interference in Israeli politics in an attempt to oust Benjamin Netanyahu in 2015. Certainly, a limited number might recall Bill Clinton’s interference in Israeli politics in 1996.No evidence has been uncovered to support claims that Russian hackers changed the course of the 2016 election. Mr. Obama himself said, “No serious person out there would suggest somehow that you could rig America’s elections.”Were an angel choir to announce President Trump’s innocence, liberals, and now some members of his own party, would surely continue to mock and castigate him in further attempts to drive him from office in disgrace.The writer is a #1 ‘New York Times’ bestselling author with 89 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem and serves on the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative.