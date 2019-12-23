The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Who does Blue and White back in the Likud race? - analysis

There are good reasons for them to support Gideon Sa'ar and back Benjamin Netanyahu.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 18:40
Benjamin Netanyahu; Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party; Gideon Sa’ar takes on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview at his Knesset office on Wednesday (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benjamin Netanyahu; Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party; Gideon Sa’ar takes on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview at his Knesset office on Wednesday
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Israel Hayom newspaper that is known for supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ran a story on Friday that said that Blue and White desperately wants Likud challenger Gideon Sa’ar to beat Netanyahu in Thursday’s Likud leadership race.
It is obvious that such an article in the weekend edition of the country’s most-circulated newspaper would help Netanyahu and make Sa’ar backers question their support for him. It is much less obvious if the article is true.
Blue and White Knesset members and advisers to party chairman Benny Gantz would not speak publicly about the Likud race.
“We won’t interfere, because there is nothing to gain from that, and we are focused on defeating Likud in the March 2 election,” one said.
But speaking privately, the MKs and advisers had plenty to say about the Likud race. They revealed that they are acting under the assumption that Netanyahu will win, and regarding who they actually want to win, acknowledged that there are good reasons for them to support either candidate.
Why would they back Sa’ar?
“Because he is better for the country than Bibi, and we always put the country first,” one Blue and White MK said.
Then there are the more selfish reasons: It would be easier for Blue and White to form a government with Sa’ar than Netanyahu, Sa’ar could go second after Gantz in a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office and Netanyahu wins the Likud more seats than Sa’ar.
While Netanyahu’s security credentials are so strong that voters prefer him to three former IDF chiefs of staff, Sa’ar still has to prove himself on that key issue.
Sa’ar challenged Gantz to a debate on Monday. The challenge was a reminder that when Netanyahu will not be a candidate, elections will cease to be about him and will return to being about key issues for the country’s future.
If Blue and White has what to say about those issues, they should be hoping Sa’ar wins. If they are just an anti-Netanyahu party, not having him around to be their nemesis could make the party disintegrate quickly.
Why should the Telem Party of MK Moshe Ya’alon still exist and align with Blue and White in the post-Netanyahu era? Why should Telem MK Zvi Hauser, who is a close friend of Sa’ar, stay in Blue and White?
And if they are just an anti-Netanyahu party, wouldn’t Blue and White rather do the deed themselves than watch Sa’ar end the prime minister’s career?
Having an enemy is always good for a party to motivate its voters. And there is no enemy who arouses stronger emotions than Netanyahu.
Sa’ar may be more right-wing than Netanyahu, but polls have found that people across the political spectrum like the guy. Or at least they have trouble hating him.
The same polls have shown that Sa’ar brings the Right bloc more votes and seats than Netanyahu, which ultimately is what matters most to Blue and White.
So Blue and White will be watching the election results closely on Thursday night. And whatever happens, the real battle – between Blue and White and Likud – will begin that night.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud gideon sa'ar Blue and White
