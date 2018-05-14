May 14 2018
Doctors Private Clinics - HaBarzel 11 st. Tel-Aviv.

By ASSI VENIG
May 14, 2018 11:47
1 minute read.
Front view of Doctors Private Clinics - HaBarzel 11 st. Tel-Aviv

Front view of Doctors Private Clinics - HaBarzel 11 st. Tel-Aviv. (photo credit: ASSAF PINCHUK)

Habarzel 11 project is the largest Doctors House in Israel. The location next to Assuta
Medical Center, Ramat Hahayal turns it into the perfect location for a private clinic in Tel
Aviv.

The project was designed at the highest standards by Yaski-Mor- Sivan architectures- one of
Israel's leading architectural firms and was planned with consultation with doctors from
many Medical fields to meet their demands in the best possible way.

The project is built on 15,000 sqm spanning on 7 floors on top of a double commercial floor
and 3 underground parking floors.

The entrance is built with an impressive wooden deck surrounded by gardens, coffee places,
restaurants & more commercial places. The project has Full Certain Walls, modern &
innovative signage screens and 2 lobbies to ease the access.



In the project there are clinics ranging from 43 sqm to 250 sqm suitable for a great variety of
uses. All the units are fully finished and were built in different standards- AC, electricity,
lightning, flooring and more.

The project opened its doors in early 2017 and is already the home to leading Doctors from
all fields of medicine, many well-known specialist clinics, para-medical clinics and medical
institutes.

The various tenants enjoy from a great synergy between themselves.


