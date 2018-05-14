Doctors Private Clinics - HaBarzel 11 st. Tel-Aviv.

Habarzel 11 project is the largest Doctors House in Israel. The location next to Assuta

Medical Center, Ramat Hahayal turns it into the perfect location for a private clinic in Tel

Aviv.



The project was designed at the highest standards by Yaski-Mor- Sivan architectures- one of

Israel's leading architectural firms and was planned with consultation with doctors from

many Medical fields to meet their demands in the best possible way.





The project is built on 15,000 sqm spanning on 7 floors on top of a double commercial floorand 3 underground parking floors.The entrance is built with an impressive wooden deck surrounded by gardens, coffee places,restaurants & more commercial places. The project has Full Certain Walls, modern &innovative signage screens and 2 lobbies to ease the access.In the project there are clinics ranging from 43 sqm to 250 sqm suitable for a great variety ofuses. All the units are fully finished and were built in different standards- AC, electricity,lightning, flooring and more.The project opened its doors in early 2017 and is already the home to leading Doctors fromall fields of medicine, many well-known specialist clinics, para-medical clinics and medicalinstitutes.The various tenants enjoy from a great synergy between themselves.