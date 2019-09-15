CBD and Drug Test: How Long Does CBD Oil Stay in Your System?

CBD (cannabidiol) oil is a fantastic example of a modern problem requiring a not-so-modern solution. Human beings have been using CBD for hundreds (if not thousands) of years, but it’s only recently that research has been carried out to show exactly how CBD oil can help people to live their best lives.

In fact, CBD is being used to successfully treat everything from chronic pain from cancer treatments to general anxiety disorder (GAD) and depression. These mental health issues are becoming increasingly common in our society (or perhaps they’re just becoming more commonly talked about), and CBD could be the answer that we’ve been looking for.

At the same time though, people are understandably cautious to turn to CBD, if only because it’s a relatively new solution and because it’s refined from the cannabis plant. In particular, we hear a lot of people who are worried about how CBD could affect drug test results in jobs like law enforcement, where mandatory drug testing is carried out as a matter of course.

That’s why we created this blog post in an attempt to provide you with all of the information on CBD and drug testing that you could possibly need. So if you’ve been thinking about shopping around for the best CBD oil for anxiety or the best CBD oil for pain but you’ve held back because of uncertainty about drug testing, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.

How Long Does CBD Oil Stay in Your System?



CBD oil typically stays in your system for around a week, which means that if you know you have a drug test coming up within the next 7-10 days, it’s a good idea to avoid taking CBD products. Part of the reason for this is that even though CBD products are specifically designed to include as little THC as possible, there’s currently no way to reduce the THC concentration to 0%.

THC is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis and is the compound that gets you “high”. In CBD products, the THC concentration is far too low to have any noticeable effect, but it does still mean that you’ll be getting a small dosage alongside the CBD. This can interfere with drug testing kits and ultimately becomes the reason for the majority of false positives that are caused by CBD.

One other thing to mention is that you’d have to take a large amount of CBD for there to be enough THC in your system to flag up a false positive. If you’re taking relatively small doses then you’ll probably be okay, although it’s still a good idea to refrain from taking any on the run up to a drug test, just in case. If you take one thing away from this article, let it be that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Conclusion



Now that you know everything you need to know about CBD oil and how it can affect mandatory drug testing, you’re in the perfect position to put CBD to good use for you and your family. Remember, CBD is perfectly legal in most major regions of the world regardless of the legal status of cannabis, and so even if you are using CBD and it flags up a false positive on a drug test, you should still be able to appeal.

With that said, it’s still better to avoid false positives if possible. The good news is that with the information we’ve shared today, you should be able to take steps to ensure that you’re making the most of CBD without putting your job at risk. And if you’re ever in doubt, talk to someone or ask a supervisor for the company’s stance.

After all, you’re likely to find that people are understanding for the most part, and usually when they’re not, it’s because of a lack of education. When that’s the case, it falls to you to educate people and to make sure they understand why you’re using CBD, how it helps, and why there’s no stigma attached to it. Ultimately, it’s a medicine – and if your employer won’t let you take medication, perhaps it’s time you looked around for a new job. Good luck.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });