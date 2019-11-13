Epic Risk Management CEO Talks About Normalizing Safe Gambling

Epic Risk Management is a consultancy agency that aims to take the problem out of gambling. They do this by delivering high-quality education and risk management consulting to organizations that are considered in the highest risk sectors.





Currently Epic already has over 2 employees worldwide or in 14 different countries and its CEO, Paul Buck, is known for his talks about gambling and its safety. Paul and the employees provide programs, education, training, and strategic consultancy for the gambling industry.

Epic builds strategic partnerships with councils, leagues, and decision-makers in many places or countries to make sure that safety is the priority for all gambling places like casinos and even casinos and sportsbooks online.





Paul expressed that he and his team want a sustainable industry with less harmful products. He also wants to make sure that advertising gambling will be done in correct tones. Currently, they would usually choose to work with operators that are genuine when it comes to implementing safety for customers.





Epic has been recently involved with two of the big fives when it comes to gambling. They aim to discuss safer gambling pledges from Sky Betting and Gaming and GVC. Paul stated that safer gambling has become quite a competition between operators, but it’s now, it’s just great that these operators are now working on this together.





The gambling industry remains a huge industry that earns billions of dollars each year. In fact, the gambling market worldwide is expected to earn over 500 billion US dollars by the year 2023 with a CAGR of around 4 percent.





Gambling includes land-based casinos, online casinos, Bitcoin gambling, sports betting through land and online bookies. Altogether, these sectors create an industry that many people around the world are starting to enjoy more.





Addiction is still a problem in many countries. This is especially in countries where gambling is fully accepted. However, governments and organizations like Epic are pushing for safer ways to go about this. This is why it takes a while for gambling legislation to be finalized.





Take for example how sports betting is becoming legal in parts of the US. It was in May 2018 when the Supreme Court of the United States has stricken the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992. This meant that each state in the US will have the power to decide whether they would like to legalize sports betting in their borders or not.





It’s already proven that sports betting can help each state gain more revenues and so it just makes sense for them to allow this right away. However, they are also well-aware of how they should protect their citizens and even athletes to the dangers of this.





While there are a few states that only took a few weeks or months to launch sports betting within their territories, there is also some state who are taking their time to finalize the legislation. An example is Illinois.





Many gamblers who are residing in Illinois have recently expressed their frustrations when it comes to the launch of legal sports betting in the state during a comment period recently. This is because legislators in the state are very careful when it comes to establishing rules regarding this.





Outside the US, Australia has a different story. This is a country known to be one of the countries with most gamblers. It’s the pokies that are really popular to Australians but they also gamble in different ways.





It is reported that Australians are now at a high-level problem when it comes t this. Over 200,000 Australians are losing a lot of money through this. On average, Australians spend about A$1,300 per capita a year on gambling.





Other countries that made it on the list of high gambling problems are Singapore, Ireland, the United Kingdom, China, India, Finland, Italy, and Canada. Epic is currently known to be working with operators and leagues in the US, UK, and Ireland.





The team still wants to continue to get the message across worldwide. They want to normalize safety in gambling and that it should be the first thing that operators think about. Recently, they expressed that the professional and individual sports are what they’re working on.





“The industry is at a tipping point in regulation, self-regulation, sponsorship, customer interactions and affordability,” Paul said in an interview. “If the gambling industry is to truly become or remain sustainable then it needs to learn from its mistakes of the last 10 years, not just the industry operators but also regulators and commissioners.”

