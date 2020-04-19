How to Target Instagram Audience for Your Business

In the beginning, it was pretty easy to grow followers organically on Instagram. All you have to do was create a profile and post your images and photographs regularly, or even now and then.

However, it has come a long way since then to become an advertising tool where Instagram is leveraging the users on its platform to sell advertising space for businesses that want to market their products and services.

Any business that’s on Instagram right now just wants to get as many free followers as possible because buying ad space is getting more expensive by the day. But, you can’t get this from simply sharing content anymore.

You need to have the right strategy in place to help you target the right followers and build a community of people who’re genuinely interested in what you have to offer.

This is pretty much the only way to guarantee engagement on your Instagram account.

Hashtags

An Instagram strategy is not complete without the use of targeted hashtags . That’s because hashtags are designed to make it easier for users to find what they’re looking for on the platform.

For best results, use hashtags that are relevant to the post itself as well as your niche in general. This improves your chances of being discovered by people who’re looking for your type of content or industry.

Buy Instagram Followers

If you’re looking for tips on how to buy real Instagram followers , you’ll be glad to know that there are lots of third-party services available out there that are designed to improve the chances of brand recognition.

A lot of them offer free Instagram followers as part of their packages, but you have to do your part and provide quality content in exchange. This is a great way to improve brand exposure and followers count on Instagram effortlessly.

Mentions

Mentions are a great way to attract another user’s attention whom you want to draw to your posts.

This is a fantastic brand marketing tactic that allows you to attract your ideal audience by mentioning the same people that your ideal audience is most likely to mention and look for in their own posts.

But, it’s important to maintain some semblance of normalcy and naturalness when applying this strategy, and avoid spamming people.

Geo-Tagging

Ideally, your brand name should indicate your specific location which you can do by tagging the name of your location when posting each video or photo.

You’ll find that there are many location-based posts in most hashtag feeds which people use to share things like vacation photos, restaurant reviews, and more.

Associating your brand with a popular location like Paris or Las Vegas can be a great way to improve your ability to gain more followers.

Check Insights

To make sure that you reach your intended audience, be sure to utilize the Instagram Insights feature which allows you to track the demographics of the people who engage with your content.