Recent news sources say that a Northenden based law firm has brought a 3000 square feet building as a part of its ambitious expansion program. In this manner, they can substantially increase the number of their caseloads which would have a positive impact on the growth of the firm. On the other hand, as per many experts, the constitution of a law firm has become more simplified than ever before. The simplified constitution is the reason that a group of lawyers can always establish a law firm with the sole purpose of practicing law. It is also interesting to note that Express Solicitors would also recruit a large number of law personnel who would ensure the smooth handling of increasing caseloads with ease. The existing staff would also move to this new and plush office which boasts of modern amenities.



If the managing partner of Express Solicitors, James Maxey is to be believed, the sole aim of acquiring this new building lies in the fact that they want to promote hardworking and talented law personnel. This would ensure that they become an asset in the latter years of life. Besides that, it is also essential on the part of the law firm to depict to its employees that they have likely grown by working in its offices. In other words, this also illustrates the willingness of the law firm to train and develop its employees as per the latest requirements in the field of law.

This move would render the company with a high turnover. The top New York Criminal Lawyers work with the aim to defend the state charges. If anyone gets arrested for breaking the state laws, the only thing a person can control is hiring a private attorney. Only a well-qualified lawyer from a law firm can develop a strong defense. Law firms are trained to look into the details of the investigation. As the lawyers are aware of the procedures involved in legal collaboration and management, it is the best choice to have them while undergoing any legal contracts.

The ambitious growth plans are a reflection of its willingness to grow in this competitive market. As per the managing partner, to thrive in a competitive market, a company has to recruit law personnel who are quite adept at the various procedures. However, for accommodating them, the law firm has to acquire a bigger office. This is what Express Solicitors have done. Interestingly, this move has taken the office space to 21000 square feet and would also increase its turnover to 20 million pounds. Cogan & Power, P.C has made a similar move in the past and is reaping rich dividends by employing a large number of highly efficient attorneys from a different niche of law.

Presently, Express Solicitors have more than 200 employees, and this move would further increase the number of workers in their organization. In this context, it is also important to note that the law firm acquisition agreement should mandate the professional liability of a law firm. Transparency is a must in the acquisition process, the document should also comprise a title of partnership property. In this manner, the acquisition process will work better.