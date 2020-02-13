The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Law Firm to Create Immense Job Opportunities after Building Acquisition In Northenden

Recent news sources say that a Northenden based law firm has brought a 3000 square feet building as a part of its ambitious expansion program.

By DEEP WADHWA  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 13:35
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Recent news sources say that a Northenden based law firm has brought a 3000 square feet building as a part of its ambitious expansion program. In this manner, they can substantially increase the number of their caseloads which would have a positive impact on the growth of the firm. On the other hand, as per many experts, the constitution of a law firm has become more simplified than ever before. The simplified constitution is the reason that a group of lawyers can always establish a law firm with the sole purpose of practicing law. It is also interesting to note that Express Solicitors would also recruit a large number of law personnel who would ensure the smooth handling of increasing caseloads with ease. The existing staff would also move to this new and plush office which boasts of modern amenities.
If the managing partner of Express Solicitors, James Maxey is to be believed, the sole aim of acquiring this new building lies in the fact that they want to promote hardworking and talented law personnel. This would ensure that they become an asset in the latter years of life. Besides that, it is also essential on the part of the law firm to depict to its employees that they have likely grown by working in its offices. In other words, this also illustrates the willingness of the law firm to train and develop its employees as per the latest requirements in the field of law.
This move would render the company with a high turnover. The top New York Criminal Lawyers work with the aim to defend the state charges. If anyone gets arrested for breaking the state laws, the only thing a person can control is hiring a private attorney. Only a well-qualified lawyer from a law firm can develop a strong defense. Law firms are trained to look into the details of the investigation. As the lawyers are aware of the procedures involved in legal collaboration and management, it is the best choice to have them while undergoing any legal contracts.
The ambitious growth plans are a reflection of its willingness to grow in this competitive market. As per the managing partner, to thrive in a competitive market, a company has to recruit law personnel who are quite adept at the various procedures. However, for accommodating them, the law firm has to acquire a bigger office. This is what Express Solicitors have done. Interestingly, this move has taken the office space to 21000 square feet and would also increase its turnover to 20 million pounds. Cogan & Power, P.C has made a similar move in the past and is reaping rich dividends by employing a large number of highly efficient attorneys from a different niche of law.
Presently, Express Solicitors have more than 200 employees, and this move would further increase the number of workers in their organization. In this context, it is also important to note that the law firm acquisition agreement should mandate the professional liability of a law firm. Transparency is a must in the acquisition process, the document should also comprise a title of partnership property. In this manner, the acquisition process will work better.
The newly acquired office would also provides the lawyers with a flexible workspace. This is something new in the working process of a lawyer but has the potential to turn things useful when required. In other words, the acquisition process is seen as a boon for the law firm.


Tags jewish law Basic Law lawyer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A live kidney is highest form of charity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy AIPAC’s challenge: Celebrating bipartisanship when it’s passé By GIL TROY
Yudith Oppenheimer What is Donald Trump's vision of Jerusalem? By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Trump's revenge served hot in the 'Friday Night Massacre' By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by