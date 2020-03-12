The importance of topic selection in writing academic papers

From studying for a master's degree, a doctorate, to being a researcher, few people have really studied how to write an academic thesis. During the period of study, tutors generally give students professional knowledge and methods of obtaining professional knowledge, and I will not teach students how to write a good dissertation. After engaging in research, most people are busy writing dissertations and eager to publish dissertations, without considering the method of writing a dissertation.

The success of the topic is the prerequisite for the success of the research. There is a saying that philosophy and social sciences are not like natural sciences. There is no such thing as success or failure. As long as they are willing to do it, they will eventually succeed. This is a fallacy. Without a good topic, even tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands or millions of words will be useless nonsense. This cannot be considered a successful study. Successful research must be based on successful topic selection. So, what is a successful topic? In short, you need to be problem-conscious when choosing a topic. It is very important especially if you work on

essay writing

service

.