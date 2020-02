The ZOA was the only American group at the very first World Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland, in 1897, helping to lay the foundation for the re-establishment of the Jewish state. In 1919, the ZOA, along with the World Zionist Organization and Russian Zionists, were the three international Jewish groups that presented the Jewish people’s proposals at the Paris Peace Conference, which led to the creation of the mandate guaranteeing the Jewish people’s international legal right to settle and reconstitute the Jewish homeland in Israel.