What are Pre- and Post-Workout Supplements?

The secret to really getting the results your after, is not just a matter of getting a good personal trainer – it is also a matter of taking the most effective supplements. Want to know how to be ripped, increase lean muscle and shred some pounds? Well, read on as we’re going to demystify to topic in less than 3 minutes:

If you have developed an interest in sports supplements in an effort to meet your performance, nutritional and aesthetic goals, you are probably confused by the vast number of supplements to choose from. Obviously, some are effective and safe while others are either harmful or a waste of time. Let’s get to the point on what really works in the segment of supplements that are considered safe according to a lot of research.





Here we provide a breakdown of the common and rare supplements and help you to choose the best for your situation:

1. Protein Powder







Protein powder is the commonest workout supplement that helps to build, repair and maintain muscles. Out of the many available protein powders, whey protein is the most popular because it contains the highest level of branched-chain amino acids that enhance muscle re-synthesis and promote recovery. Good non-dairy alternatives are pea, soy, egg white, rice and hemp proteins.





2. SARMs







SARMs have become popular in the fitness world for a good reason. They help athletes and bodybuilders to build muscle mass and body strength and to prevent muscle loss. They also increase bone strength and prevent bone loss. They accelerate loss of fat and improve recovery from injuries and intense workout. Unlike steroids, their close chemical cousins, they are safe for the liver and the prostate and can safely be used by women. Though they are illegal in many countries, they are readily available as “research chemicals.” If you are looking for sarms for sale, simply search the words “sarms UK,” “sarms USA,” “buy sarms,” or “Ligandrol UK.” Be sure to purchase good quality products such as Ostarine or Cardarine. As one personal trainer at a Holmes Place gym in London said recently: “SARMs is the hidden secret to the success many people have when changing their appearance. It works!”.





3. Collagen







Collagen is the substance that holds together bones and tissue but it tends to deteriorate with advances in age, leading to weak muscles and bones. Supplementing with collagen repairs muscles, bones and joints and help athletes and bodybuilders to maintain strong bones and muscles.





4. Beta-Alanine







Beta-alanine is great for enhancing performance and improve the capacity to exercise during high-intensity exercise by reducing fatigue. This has been supported by research. It increases time to exhaustion and specifically improves performance during high-intensity and short-duration workout. In one study, supplementing with beta-alanine for 23 days improved athletes’ performance in a 10km race.





5. Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)







Branched chain amino acids are three essential amino acids that are more special than others. They are great sources of energy for endurance exercise when an athlete has taken no carbohydrates. Taking them before and after workout improves performance and reduces fatigue during workout. After workout they stimulate the building of protein and reduce muscle breakdown. They are particularly beneficial for bodybuilders who want to increase muscle mass while removing fat.





6. Creatine







Creatine is another performance enhancing supplement that supplies muscles with energy, and increases performance during intense physical activity such as weight training and sprinting. It is one of the most studied supplements and research has confirmed its effectiveness for improving power, strength and lean body mass. It can help with weight and muscle gain when taken consistently.





7. Pre-workout mixes







Pre-workout mixes are formulated to provide more energy for athletes to gain better performance. There is no standard formula so the mixes differ based on the brand, but most of them are mixtures of caffeine, carbs, amino acids, vitamins, beta-alanine and creatine. Caffeine and carbohydrates provide energy while creatine gives an added boost of energy.





8. Tart cherry juice







Cherry skin powder or tart cherry juice contains a high concentration of an antioxidant called anthocyanin that helps to accelerate recovery and be immune to illness after strenuous exercise.





9. Glutamine







Glutamine, a nonessential amino acid, is a building block for protein, a critical part of the immune system and an important source of fuel for the body. When an athlete takes it, he/she increases the body’s supply of glutamine and the helps to increase muscle growth, speed up recovery and improve performance. It is necessary to take it through supplement during illness or injury. There is insufficient scientific evidence for this claim.





10. Fish oil







Fish oils contain omega-3 fatty acids which help athletes to reduce inflammation and muscle soreness after intense workout or after injury. It also improves muscle mass, fat loss, performance, and the anabolic effects of training and prevents muscle loss. It also reduces performance anxiety.





For safety







Supplements are not regulated by government agencies so there is no need for third party testing for safety. That means you have to do some research or go to a dietician or doctor for recommendations. You will not go wrong if you purchase supplements marked “NSF International Certified for Sport” or “Informed Choice.”

Final scoop

Most personal trainers tend to suggest supplements ranging from creating to protein and SARMs. They do it because ultimately, they want clients to see results. Do your homework on supplements – and you’re already more than halfway across the line!

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });