When You'r Unable To Trust God Anymore

Let's get down to the root of the issue. What's causing us to struggle and doubt God's Word? There are a few reasons why we can doubt. One reason that we may struggle is that we are looking and focusing on our current situation and not on God's promises. Another reason that we struggle to trust the Lord is that we still remember going through difficult times. When we overcome a situation and time goes on, the enemy is going to scream, "Coincidence." He is going to try to tell you that God didn't help you to overcome last time and that you just barely made it. He will try to plant seeds of doubt.

How can we better trust in the Lord? Remember His faithfulness in the past. Remember His goodness. We've all been through hard times before but always remember that you're still here. Have you ever wondered why you've never given up? It's because God is upholding you. He is been by your side.

When King Nebuchadnezzar threw Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego in the furnace, they were never alone. Let's admit that they were in a difficult situation. They were in the midst of a trial and if we're honest, it seemed difficult, but they were not alone. Here is a quote that I love, "God never promised us a trouble free life. He did promise to be there with us in the dark times and the stormy seas, to give us hope in spite of fear." God never said that Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego would never have to go in the furnace. He did say that He'd be with them and He was. There was a fourth man in the furnace them. They were never alone. We can trust in the Lord to deliver us from our trials.

I've noticed that it's hard for us to trust in the Lord because we doubt His love for us. We have to get to the place where we realize that we are so deeply loved by God. He loves us and knows exactly what He is doing to bring us to the place that we need to be. In the midst of difficult seasons we must learn to be still. Psalm 46:10 “Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.” "The saying is true, the quieter you become, the more you will be able to hear." Sometimes there is just so much noise in our lives that not only is it hard to hear God but it's hard to see Him and experience His presence. That is why it is imperative that we get alone and be still. Realize in the silence that He is greater than what you are facing. Being still and focusing on God gives us tremendous peace.

You're not alone in your struggle to trust God. I encourage you to be honest with Him. He already knows. Don't be afraid to go before Him and be vulnerable with Him about your struggles. Give your burdens to Him and watch what He is able to do.