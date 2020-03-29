Why CBD Oil is Bringing Cannabis Products Mainstream

Cannabis has been around for a long time. People often associate cannabis with the illegal marijuana drug. However, an increasing number of people are starting to learn that cannabis can produce some legal products which can make you feel better. There is no more need to take the legal risk of smoking or eating marijuana.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is a natural compound found in the cannabis flower. The chemical properties of CBD have been proven to be beneficial to people’s health. They can do things like reducing anxiety, stress and inflammation. Some studies even reveal that it can help prevent cancer too. The best part is CBD does not make you high as THC does. That is why CBD is legal, and THC is illegal.

Now that people understand the distinction between these two types of cannabinoids, they are turning to CBD as a safe and legal option to treat their mental and physical ailments. The medical community has not endorsed CBD as an official medicine for any negative symptoms that people feel. But the people who’ve tried CBD products can certainly vouch for their remedial effectiveness.

Popular Cannabis Products

The number one legal cannabis product is CBD oil. There are several CBD oil products available on the market. They are usually sold in tinctures with droppers attached to the lids. You suck in the CBD oil with the dropper and release the oil underneath your tongue. It is a straightforward consumption process that takes very little time.

Some of the strongest CBD oils and brands include Royal CBD, Gold Bee, CBDPure, Hemp Bombs, CBDistillery, NuLeaf Naturals, and Diamond CBD. Their level of potency offers quick benefits to the mind and body. Aside from CBD oils, you can find CBD skincare products, CBD beverages, CBD chocolates, CBD gummies, and even CBD dog treats to make your pet feel better.

The Center for Advancing Health is always looking for better healthcare treatments for patients in need of relief. When traditional drugs have failed, CBD can be the next best thing. Check out CFAH CBD reviews to read some professional opinions about CBD and the effects of many CBD products available on the market right now.

The Mainstream Success of Cannabis

The CBD market had a value of $600 million in 2018. By 2024, experts predict the CBD market will be worth $20 billion. A big reason for the success of CBD relates to the 2018 Farm Bill that was passed by the U.S. Congress. The bill decriminalized the production of hemp, which is where CBD comes from.

Also, in 2018, the United States Food & Drug Administration gave their approval for a CBD-based drug called Epidiolex. The drug is meant to treat patients who suffer from seizures. Soon after, the Drug Enforcement Administration officially declared CBD to be a Schedule V drug. Schedule V is the same drug list that cough syrup is on, so this was great news for the CBD market. It meant that CBD products could be sold as easily as cough syrup.

If you see cannabis products advertised, then they are probably CBD products. Unless you live in a state with legalized recreational marijuana, then CBD products are the only legal cannabis products available. Sometimes advertisers like to use the word “cannabis” because it strikes more meaning in people. They often associate cannabis with marijuana, even though they are not the same thing.

CBD and THC are both cannabinoids that come from the cannabis plant, but only CBD is legal because it doesn’t make you high. It is like getting all the benefits of THC but without the psychoactive effects. CBD oils continue to be the number one CBD products. They have brought all cannabis products into the mainstream. Not only that, but they’ve gotten medical professionals to reconsider the best ways to treat patients who suffer from a terminal illness and chronic pain.