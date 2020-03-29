The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Why CBD Oil is Bringing Cannabis Products Mainstream

an increasing number of people are starting to learn that cannabis can produce some legal products which can make you feel better.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MARCH 29, 2020 14:10
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cannabis has been around for a long time. People often associate cannabis with the illegal marijuana drug. However, an increasing number of people are starting to learn that cannabis can produce some legal products which can make you feel better. There is no more need to take the legal risk of smoking or eating marijuana.  

CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is a natural compound found in the cannabis flower. The chemical properties of CBD have been proven to be beneficial to people’s health. They can do things like reducing anxiety, stress and inflammation. Some studies even reveal that it can help prevent cancer too. The best part is CBD does not make you high as THC does. That is why CBD is legal, and THC is illegal. 

Now that people understand the distinction between these two types of cannabinoids, they are turning to CBD as a safe and legal option to treat their mental and physical ailments. The medical community has not endorsed CBD as an official medicine for any negative symptoms that people feel. But the people who’ve tried CBD products can certainly vouch for their remedial effectiveness. 

Popular Cannabis Products

The number one legal cannabis product is CBD oil. There are several CBD oil products available on the market. They are usually sold in tinctures with droppers attached to the lids. You suck in the CBD oil with the dropper and release the oil underneath your tongue. It is a straightforward consumption process that takes very little time. 

Some of the strongest CBD oils and brands include Royal CBD, Gold Bee, CBDPure, Hemp Bombs, CBDistillery, NuLeaf Naturals, and Diamond CBD. Their level of potency offers quick benefits to the mind and body. Aside from CBD oils, you can find CBD skincare products, CBD beverages, CBD chocolates, CBD gummies, and even CBD dog treats to make your pet feel better. 

The Center for Advancing Health is always looking for better healthcare treatments for patients in need of relief. When traditional drugs have failed, CBD can be the next best thing. Check out CFAH CBD reviews to read some professional opinions about CBD and the effects of many CBD products available on the market right now.

The Mainstream Success of Cannabis

The CBD market had a value of $600 million in 2018. By 2024, experts predict the CBD market will be worth $20 billion. A big reason for the success of CBD relates to the 2018 Farm Bill that was passed by the U.S. Congress. The bill decriminalized the production of hemp, which is where CBD comes from. 

Also, in 2018, the United States Food & Drug Administration gave their approval for a CBD-based drug called Epidiolex. The drug is meant to treat patients who suffer from seizures. Soon after, the Drug Enforcement Administration officially declared CBD to be a Schedule V drug. Schedule V is the same drug list that cough syrup is on, so this was great news for the CBD market. It meant that CBD products could be sold as easily as cough syrup.  

If you see cannabis products advertised, then they are probably CBD products. Unless you live in a state with legalized recreational marijuana, then CBD products are the only legal cannabis products available. Sometimes advertisers like to use the word “cannabis” because it strikes more meaning in people. They often associate cannabis with marijuana, even though they are not the same thing. 

CBD and THC are both cannabinoids that come from the cannabis plant, but only CBD is legal because it doesn’t make you high. It is like getting all the benefits of THC but without the psychoactive effects. CBD oils continue to be the number one CBD products. They have brought all cannabis products into the mainstream. Not only that, but they’ve gotten medical professionals to reconsider the best ways to treat patients who suffer from a terminal illness and chronic pain. 

In another 20 or 30 years, cannabis products may be administered more often than traditional pain-relieving medications. Then people won’t be so addicted to dangerous pharmaceutical drugs like oxycodone. If this does happen, we can thank CBD oil manufacturers for starting the trend in the first place. If it weren’t for these CBD oil products, then the general public may never realize the true power of cannabis and its dozens of cannabinoids.


Tags business CBD CBD Oil
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Good job, Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Peter Lerner What we have here is a failure to communicate By PETER LERNER
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by